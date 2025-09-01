Karuna Kumari smashes maiden century as India Orange, India Red win in Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind

Bengaluru, Sep 1 Karuna Kumari (B1) struck her maiden century with an unbeaten 114 off 58 balls as India Orange and India Red made a strong start in the 2025 Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind, which began here on Monday, bringing together 56 of India’s best visually impaired women cricketers from 16 states.

Organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, the tournament will identify the top 16 players to represent India at the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind in November 2025 across New Delhi, Kathmandu, and Bengaluru.

Ahead of the event, players underwent an intensive coaching camp. Teams have been divided into four squads—India Red, Blue, Yellow, and Orange—with performance closely monitored by the CABI selection committee.

In the match between India Orange and India Yellow, India Orange chased down 114/6 in 17 overs, securing a 6-wicket win. Highlights included Rachana Jena’s 45 (B2) for Yellow, Simu Das’s quickfire 50 (B1), and Simranjeet’s 44 (B2). Simranjeet was named Player of the Match.

In the second match between India Blue and India Red, India Blue set a strong 192/4, powered by Annu Sharma’s 66 (B1) and Kavya N. R.’s 72 (B3). In response, India Red openers stunned with a record 193/0 chase in 17.3 overs. Karuna Kumari (B1) struck her maiden century with an unbeaten 114 off 58 balls, supported by Anekha Thakur’s 62 (B2). Karuna was declared Player of the Match.

Day 2 will feature matches between India Yellow and India Blue, while India Red will take on India Orange.

This initiative, supported by NTT DATA, extends beyond cricket—integrating life skills, digital literacy, and financial literacy training, along with stipends and higher education support for all players.

