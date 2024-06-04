Kashi Kings: Unleashing spirit of Varanasi in UP Kabaddi League

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 : The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) is set to commence its inaugural season, with the Kashi Kings representing the ancient city of Varanasi. Kashi Kings aim to channel the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Varanasi, also known as Kashi, into the exhilarating sport of kabaddi.

The first season of the UP Kabaddi League will be held at the Noida Indoor Stadium starting from July 11, 2024. A total of eight teams will compete for the championship title, including the Yamuna Warriors, Noida Ninjas, Kashi Kings, Awadh Ramdoot, Brij Stars, Sangam Challengers, Ayodhya Warriors, and Ganga Kings of Mirzapur. Each team will feature 15 players, culminating in a dynamic league of 120 participants hailing from various regions of Uttar Pradesh and across India.

The UPKL Mega Auction is scheduled for June 10 at the Sarovar Hotel in Noida. Approximately 350 to 400 players will be auctioned, promising a thrilling selection process as teams vie for top talents to bolster their rosters.

In addition to the matches, the "UPKL Trophy Tour 2024" is set to captivate audiences across the state. The prestigious UPKL trophy will be showcased in over 20 major cities of Uttar Pradesh over a period of 20-25 days, bringing the excitement of the league closer to fans and fostering a deeper connection with the sport.

Kulvant Baliyan, owner of the Kashi Kings, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season. "The Kashi Kings are more than just a team; we are a representation of Varanasi's indomitable spirit. Our participation in the UP Kabaddi League will not only boost the fanbase and awareness of kabaddi but also present the sport in a modern avatar that will resonate with the youth. We aim to inspire and motivate people towards this ancient and thrilling sport."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor