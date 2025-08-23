"Kashmir's grassroots talent is building new generation of champions for India": MoS for MYAS Khadse

New Delhi [India], August 23 : Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, concluded a productive two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, with a special focus on the inauguration of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 and a review of key sporting events.

Her tour highlighted the government's unwavering commitment to fostering a robust sports ecosystem under the Khelo Bharat Niti-2025, which aims to identify and nurture young talent from the grassroots level while also preparing top athletes for international competition.

-Grassroots Talent Identification in Athletics & Volleyball

On the first day of her visit, Khadse inaugurated the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 at the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar. The event, which will run until August 23rd, features competitions in rowing, canoeing, and kayaking, as per a press release from the Union Sports Ministry.

Additionally, Khadse personally oversaw a Grassroots Talent Identification camp at the University of Kashmir, Srinagar. This two-day initiative focused on unearthing promising athletes in Athletics and Volleyball. The event saw a strong turnout of over 150 male and female participants from various districts, including Pulwama, Budgam, and Ganderbal.

A team of experts administered a comprehensive battery of tests to assess core physical and athletic attributes. These included the 20m and 30m sprints, standing vertical jump, medicine ball throw, and the Cooper Test.

Khadse interacted directly with the young trainees, assuring them of the government's full support. Athletes who are shortlisted from this preliminary assessment will be inducted into premier schemes of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), such as the National Centre of Excellence and SAI Training Centres.

In her address, Khadse remarked, "The talent we see here in Kashmir is immense. Our goal is to ensure that every single one of these young athletes has a clear pathway from the grassroots level to the podium. We are not just building sports infrastructure; we are building a new generation of champions for India."

The Minister was joined by a number of dignitaries who attended the event, including Nilofar Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Sushant Kandwal, Director, Khelo India; Nadim Dar, Fit India; Bhavini Bargotya, AD; and Rahul Sangwan, High Performance Manager, Volleyball.

-Inauguration of Asian Games Selection Trials for Wushu

Following her visit to the University, the Minister inaugurated the preliminary selection trials for the 20th Asian Games 2026 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC). The trials for the Wushu Sanda (combat) events, which will run until August 24, are a crucial step in India's preparation for the quadrennial event.

Over 200 athletes are participating in the trials, featuring seven weight categoriesfive for men and two for women. The selection process is a key component of the government's strategy for international excellence. From these trials, 8 athletes from each category will be shortlisted to compete in a series of ranking tournaments throughout the year. The final selection for the Asian Games will be based on their consistent performance, ensuring a merit-based and transparent process.

During the event, Khadse also took the opportunity to meet and felicitate 9 medalists from the recent 12th Asian Junior Wushu Championships, 2025. This interaction underscored the government's commitment to acknowledging and supporting young talent who have already brought glory to the nation.

The Minister stated, "The commencement of these selection trials is a fantastic step in our journey towards a stronger presence on the international stage."

The inauguration was attended by notable dignitaries, including Nazhul Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council; Suhail Ahmad, CEO, Wushu Federation; Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Armed Police; and Kuldeep Handoo, Arjuna Awardee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor