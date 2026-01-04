Katich feels Aus, Eng opting for all-pace attack is 'worrying sign for next-gen spinners'

New Delhi, Jan 4 With neither Australia nor England selecting a frontline spinner for the fifth Ashes Test at the SCG, former Australia batter Simon Katich views this as a crucial shift in how spin bowlers are utilised in Australia.

Despite both teams having full-time spinners, Australia’s Todd Murphy and England’s Shoaib Bashir, neither chose to include them in their starting lineups. Murphy’s omission is especially notable because it marks the first time since 1888 that Australia did not field a spinner at the SCG.

For the fourth time in the past six Test matches, and the first time since 1888 in the history of SCG Tests, the hosts have not included a full-time spinner. This situation has raised concerns among the former Australian opener about its potential impact on the development of future spin bowlers.

“It’s amazing to think that both teams are without a front-line spinner (for a Sydney Test). I know in my time that would have been absolutely unheard of. But you can’t blame the selectors or Steve Smith for going down the track they have,” Katich told SEN Cricket.

“Because you look at the conditions and you think, ‘Well, unless this deteriorates significantly in the next day or so, because this Test might only last three and a bit days’. So, it’s a really worrying sign in terms of how we are going to develop the next generation of spinners to play Test Cricket for Australia if we keep playing in conditions around the country where none of them are suitable to bowl for any length of time. It’s a worrying trend,” he added.

The action from the SCG will continue on Monday, with England having finished Day 1 on 211/3, courtesy of an unbeaten 154-run fourth-wicket partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook. While the former remained not out, scoring 72, the latter scored an unbeaten 78 to help the visitors recover from an early collapse.

