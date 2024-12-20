Kayla Reyneke to lead South Africa in 2025 U19 Women’s T20 WC

New Delhi, Dec 20 All-rounder Kayla Reyneke has been named as South Africa’s captain for the 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, starting on January 18 in Malaysia. South Africa are drawn in Group C alongside Samoa, New Zealand, and Nigeria.

Kayla is among seven players included from the squad that competed in the previous edition of the tournament, held in 2023 in South Africa, alongside Jemma Botha, Mona-Lisa Legodi, Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu and Nthabiseng Nini in the squad.

Diara Ramlakan, who served as a non-travelling reserve in the 2023 edition, has earned a spot in the main squad for the upcoming tournament. Leg-spinner Seshnie and wicketkeeper Karabo Meso are the only two players in the lineup who have earned their South Africa senior women’s caps.

Rest of the members in the South Africa team comprise of players who were a part of the series against Ireland, as well as in the tri-series comprising India U19 A and B teams in Pune held earlier this month.

“This squad reflects the hunger and determination we've built over the last 18 months of preparation. The challenges we faced in India tested us, highlighted areas for growth, and ignited a drive within the team to compete at the highest level.”

“We've selected a vibrant, versatile group that embodies the demands of modern cricket. Our goal is clear: to represent South Africa with pride, dominate the group stages, and ultimately bring the World Cup home,” said head coach Dinesha Devnarain in a statement.

South Africa will play three practice T20 matches against the USA side on January 6, 7 and 8, respectively, in the Cape Winelands while being based at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport in Stellenbosch from January 4-10.

As part of their World Cup warm-up schedule, South Africa will face Ireland on January 13 and conclude their preparations with a match against India on January 15, before opening their campaign against New Zealand on January 18 at Borneo Cricket Ground in Sarawak.

"Congratulations to the 15-player squad on their selection for this prestigious tournament. Their inclusion is the result of years of dedication, hard work, and perseverance, and I am confident they will do the country proud.

"This is a remarkable opportunity for these young players to showcase their talent on the global stage, and I wish the team and the management all the best as they prepare to represent South Africa in Malaysia. We believe in their ability to compete at the highest level and continue the legacy of excellence in South African cricket," said AJ Rudman, Convenor of Selectors.

South Africa squad: Kayla Reyneke (captain), Jemma Botha, Fay Cowling, Jae-Leigh Filander, Mona-Lisa Legodi, Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Diara Ramlakan, Diedre van Rensburg, Mieke van Voorst, Ashleigh van Wyk, Chanel Venter

Non-travelling reserves: Lethabo Bidli, Keamogetswe Chuene, Jenna-Lee Lubbe, Jane Verhage and Sinelethu Yaso

