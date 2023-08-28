Keep inspiring young sportspersons: Kharge, Rahul congratulate Neeraj Chopra for historic gold

New Delhi, Aug 28 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated Neeraj Chopra, who won a historic maiden gold medal for India in the World Athletics Championships in the men's javelin throw competition, saying his magnificent performance has again made the country proud and will keep inspiring the young sportspersons.Kharge took to X, formerly Twitter and said, "The magnificent performance of Neeraj Chopra has again made India proud. We are thrilled to witness that his brilliance, dedication and hard work has now made him the first Indian to win a gold medal at the prestigious World Athletics Championships and added another feather to his growing list of stupendous achievements."

"Many congratulations Neeraj. May you grow from strength to strength and keep inspiring young sportspersons," the Congress leader added.

Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Chopra and in a Facebook post said, "Many congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning the gold medal in the World Athletics Championships.

