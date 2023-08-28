Kejriwal congratulates Neeraj Chopra on historic World Athletics Championships gold win

New Delhi, Aug 28 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated Olympian Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships.

"Double the titles, double the pride Neeraj Chopra making history for India as the first to hold both Olympic and World Champion titles. A remarkable feat that will inspire generations to come. Congratulations, Neeraj," Kejriwal posted on X.

On Sunday, Neeraj Chopra made history yet again. He became the first Indian athlete to secure a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in the men's javelin throw final held in Budapest.

During the final event, Chopra's second attempt stood out as he hurled the javelin a remarkable distance of 88.17 meters, securing the top position. This achievement marked a remarkable progression from the previous year's World Championships in 2022, where he had earned a silver medal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor