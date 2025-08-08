Kerala, Bengal crowned champions of 51st Junior Waterpolo Championship 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8 : The 51st Junior Waterpolo Championship 2025 came to a close on Friday, at the Basavangudi Aquatic Centre, with Bengal emerging victorious over Maharashtra in the Boys category while Kerala overcame hosts Karnataka to win the Final in the Girls category.

The 41st Sub Junior & 51st Junior National Aquatic Championship (Diving) also wrapped up at the Kensington Swimming Pool in Ulsoor today, with Skandan Prasad T securing the only medal for Karnataka after finishing third in the Boys Junior 3MT SB with a score of 264.45, as per a press release from Karnataka Swimming Association (KSA).

In the 51st Junior Waterpolo Championship Boys Final, Bengal edged Maharashtra 16-15. Bengal were powered by Joy Mondal with five goals, Rajesh Naskar with four goals, Arnab Shaw with three goals, Sanjib Sardar with two goals, and single goals from Sourasish Karmakar and Tushar Haldar. Maharashtra fought back through Manthan Lomharsh Shivanikar with seven goals, Samrat Ravindra Bodke with five goals, Swayam Pardeshi with two goals and Swarnim Milind Chepe with one goal.

The Girls title match saw Kerala overpower Karnataka 14-8 in a dominant display. Karnataka were led by Roshini S with five goals and Nithya C with three goals. Kerala's attack saw Safwa Sakeer score two goals, Ardra S score three goals, Anjali S Sathya score one goal, Karthika Satheesh score two goals, Abhinanda V score two goals and Nivya M score four goals.

In the bronze medal matches, Karnataka secured third place by beating Kerala 15-10 in the Boys category, while Maharashtra took the bronze in the Girls category after a spirited 13-8 victory against Odisha.

