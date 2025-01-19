Kerala Blasters sign Bikash Yumnam from Chennaiyin FC on long-term contract

Kochi, Jan 19 Kerala Blasters FC have announced the signing of young defender Bikash Yumnam from Chennaiyin FC. The 21-year-old centre-back has committed to a long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 2029.

Yumnam, born in Lilong Chajing, Manipur, has been a standout talent in Indian football. He began his professional career with Indian Arrows in the I-League. His impressive performances earned him a move to RoundGlass Punjab FC, where he continued to develop his skills and gain valuable experience.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Kerala Blasters FC, Yumnam said, “I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Kerala Blasters FC. The club has a rich history of backing and providing opportunities to young talents and I am eager to contribute to the team’s success and grow as a player during my time here.”

In January 2023, Yumnam joined Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), marking his first foray into India’s top-tier football league. During his tenure with Chennaiyin FC, he further honed his defensive capabilities, showcasing his potential as a future star in Indian football.

“The club is confident that Yumnam’s arrival will bolster the defensive lineup, providing a significant boost to the team’s ambitions for the remainder of this season and the seasons to come. Bikash will soon join the squad in Kochi to begin his training and integrate into the team. The club extends its best wishes to him for a successful and rewarding journey in the iconic Blasters colors,” read the statement by the club.

Yumnam has also been a consistent presence in India’s youth national teams, representing the U-16, U-19, and U-20 sides. Notably, he was part of the Indian U-16 team that reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship in Malaysia, a tournament where India conceded only one goal.

His performances at the youth level have been instrumental in India’s successes, including winning the SAFF U-15 Championship in 2017 and the SAFF U-20 Championship in 2022.

In 2020, Yumnam gained international recognition by being the first Indian footballer to be featured in The Guardian’s “Next Generation 2020” list, highlighting 60 of the best young talents in world football. The publication praised his composure on the ball, game-reading abilities, and exceptional long throw-ins, earmarking him for a swift progression to the senior national team.

Kerala Blasters FC’s Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys added, “We are excited to welcome Bikash Yumnam to the Kerala Blasters family. His talent and potential align with our vision for the future. We believe he will be a valuable asset to our defense and look forward to seeing him develop further with us.”

