Kerala Cricket League, a boon for local talent

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 : The first edition of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), the State’s premier franchise-based cricket tournament, has turned out to be a huge success. It is being considered more than a tournament and rather a platform where dreams are being realised and Kerala’s cricketing future is shaped.

The league, featuring six competitive teams—Alleppey Ripples, Thrissur Titans, Trivandrum Royals, Kochi Blue Tigers, Calicut Globstars, and Kollam Sailors—is designed to nurture regional talent.

Local cricketers have already started making headlines. M. Azharudin, Abhishek Nair, M. Ajnas, and Salman Nisar have delivered eye-catching performances with the bat, showcasing their potential on a grand stage.

Meanwhile, Basith and Anand Joseph claimed remarkable five-wicket hauls in their opening matches itself.

“It’s an incredible feeling to contribute to my team’s success. The competition here is tough, and each game pushes us to our limits,” said Basith after his match-winning performance.

The style of play in the league has also garnered attention. With an average player age of 25, the KCL showcases the vibrancy and energy of Kerala’s cricket scene.

Among these players is 17-year-old Muhammad Enaan, a member of the Indian Under-19 team and the youngest player in the league.

Niketha Ramankutty, a former state cricketer herself and presently the chairperson of the selection committee of Kerala Women’s Cricket and former South Zone Women's selection committee, said women players too need such encouragement. In the old days there were hardly any tournaments and as a result many talented girls never got into the bigger canvas, she said.

“I know of many mothers who now bring their girls to cricket matches saying that if they had got similar chances, they would also have done well. So, I am extremely thankful to the BCCI and KCA for this Kerala Premier League. Our sincere wish is we will soon be able to see a similar KPL for women also as numerous talents are waiting to enter the bigger stage," said Ramankutty.

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has been instrumental in establishing the KCL as a stepping stone for local players.

Jayesh George, President of the KCA, emphasized the league’s potential to elevate Kerala’s cricketing standards.

“KCL provides the perfect platform for our players to showcase their talent on a bigger stage. With IPL teams watching closely, the stakes are high, and our players are rising to the occasion,” said Jayesh.

Vinod S. Kumar, Secretary of the KCL, echoed similar sentiments. “We are creating opportunities for our players, and we believe the KCL will play a pivotal role in their growth. The excitement and skill level displayed in this tournament are incredible, and we are confident that the KCL will continue to grow in stature,” said Kumar.

The presence of established players like Sachin Baby, Rohan Kunnummal, and Basil Thampi has further elevated the league’s profile. Their experience and leadership offer invaluable guidance to younger players, helping them navigate the pressures of high-level competition.

