Kerala shines bright as hosts and champions at the 2025 PAFI National ArmWrestling Championship in Thrissur

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The city of Thrissur witnessed five days of electric energy, grit, and power as it hosted the 2025 PAFI National ArmWrestling Championship from June 28 to July 2. Organised by the Kerala ArmWrestling Association under the auspices of the People's ArmWrestling Federation India (PAFI), the national championship brought together top ArmWrestling talent across various categories from all over India. With packed audiences, intense matchups, and rising new stars, the event further cemented India's growing love for the sport, as per a release from Pro Panja League.

Host state Kerala delivered a dominant performance, topping the medal tally with a staggering 74 gold, 91 silver, and 50 bronze medals, amounting to a total of 1813 points. They were followed by Meghalaya, who clinched 23 gold, 15 silver, and 12 bronze medals (480 points), and New Delhi in third with 17 gold, 17 silver, and 12 bronze medals (477 points).

Among individual awards, Yuvraj Verma was crowned the champion of champion as he defeated Dara Singh Handa in the Senior Men's division while the experienced Yogesh Chaudhary claimed the Senior Women's title. In the Youth Boys category, Punjab's rising star Harkomal Gill and in Youth Girls, Teja PJ were named the Champion of Champion. In the Junior Boys division, Aabhas Rana emerged victorious who has a bright future in the sport ahead of him.

Chief guest K Radhakrishnan, Member of Parliament attended the event. Also present were Aju Jacob, President of Kerala ArmWrestling Association, Parvinn Dabass, founder of Pro Panja League and Preeti Jhangiani, President of PAFI and Vice President of the Asian ArmWrestling Federation.

Parvinn and Preeti were seen in a traditional attire celebrating Kerala's rich culture and values.

Speaking about the event's success, Parvinn said, "The level of competition at this year's nationals was exhilarating to watch. It was a treat to watch so many athletes compete against each other. We saw some intense battles which was also a teaser for the upcoming action in the second season of the Pro Panja League in August," as quoted from a release by Pro Panja League.

Preeti echoed similar sentiments and added, "Competitions like these help build the future of Indian ArmWrestling as we saw some amazing rising talent from all across the country. We look forward to having many of these athletes into the league as well. Also grateful for such a warm and heartening welcome by the people of Thrissur. We thank you for the warm embrace and enthusiasm you have shown for ArmWrestling."

