Kevin Pietersen requests fans to stop abuse towards Ambati Rayudu

New Delhi, May 28 Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen requested Indian fans to stop abuse towards Ambati Rayudu after he was called ‘joker’ by Pietersen on the finals night at the official broadcaster show.

Following Rayudu’s excessive criticism of Virat Kohli, many fans took to social media to troll the six-time IPL winner.

“Come on guys! This tribalism with/against Indian players on social media needs to slow down!," read the tweet by Keven Pietersen.

Example - @RayuduAmbati and I were messing around after the IPL final and all of a sudden that banter has turned into an avalanche of abuse towards Ambati. PLEASE stop it?” it further added.

The incident took place after the IPL final when Ambati Rayudu changed from orange clothes to a blue outfit following Hyderabad’s loss against Kolkata.

"I've at least held firm. I wore it and I owned it," said Pietersen pointing out towards his purple dress. "You are a joker, always a joker," Pietersen further went on to say live on Star Sports.

This led to many trolls being directed towards the 38-year-old as Rayudu has been publicly critical of Virat Kohli’s contributions stating that scoring a lot of runs every season does not guarantee an IPL trophy and that RCB needed to show more faith in the youngsters rather than relying on Kohli alone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor