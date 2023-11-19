Kharge, Rahul hail Team India for its performance in World Cup, congratulates Australia for its victory

New Delhi, Nov 19 Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Australia for winning Cricket World Cup final by defeating India and also cheered for Team India, saying every Indian is proud of team.

"Congratulations Team Australia. India played well and won hearts. Your talent and sportsman’s spirit was visible in the game. Every single Indian is proud of your remarkable performance throughout the World Cup. We will always cheer for you and cherish your accomplishments," Kharge wrote on X.

Kharge along with many party leaders watched the cricket match at party headquarters.

Rahul Gandhi in a post on X in solidarity with Indian cricket Team said, "Team INDIA, you played solidly well through the tournament! Win or lose - we love you either way and we will win the next one.

"Congratulations to Australia for a well deserved World Cup victory," Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a post on X said, "Very well played, Australia! Great cricket throughout the series, Team India."

However, Ramesh also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Prime Minister found time to be at the stadium in Ahmedabad he got named after himself.

"From tomorrow, he’ll be back to abusing and defaming Congress in Rajasthan and Telangana. But still, he hasn’t found it fit and proper to visit Manipur that is still tense and suffering. His priorities are clear," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Australia won their sixth ODI World Cup title in stunning fashion as Travis Head powered home the team with a fierce century.

Chasing 241 to win, the Aussies won with seven overs to spare. India batted first and were bowled out for 240.

