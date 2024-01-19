Khawaja cleared of jaw fracture, passes concussion test after bouncer blow

New Delhi, Jan 19 Opener Usman Khawaja has been cleared of a potential broken jaw and first concussion test following a harrowing blow from Shamar Joseph just moments before Australia secured a decisive 10-wicket victory over West Indies in Adelaide.

Khawaja misjudged a short ball from Shamar and was hit on the chin after the ball skimmed across his chest as he attempted to twist his head away. He was assessed by the doctor on the field before retiring hurt when scores were tied during the first Test.

Khawaja was seen spitting blood before leaving Adelaide Oval with medical staff. He was sent to hospital for a scan to check there was no structural damage to his jaw.

However, the 37-year-old passed a first concussion test, was cleared of a fracture to his jaw a few hours later, cricket.com.au reported.

However, the medical staff will persist in monitoring him for delayed concussion symptoms, subjecting him to another test in 24 hours. If concussed, he would be excluded from the second Test commencing on January 25 at the Gabba.

"He seems okay but will be monitored," Australia's captain Pat Cummins said.

Renshaw shapes as the most likely replacement for Khawaja in Brisbane if required, having won out over Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris for a spot in the Test squad following David Warner's retirement.

