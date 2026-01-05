Khelo India Beach Games have expanded horizon of Indian sports, created new pathways for talent development: PM Modi

Diu, Jan 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the transformative power of sports in a special message on Monday as the second edition of Khelo India Beach Games got off to a colourful start at the Ghoghla Beach in Diu, which is wearing a festive look with the Games' mascot ‘Pearl’ – the happy and energetic dolphin – welcoming athletes, support staff, volunteers and all stake holders.

“As the nation moves steadily towards the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, our youth stand at the forefront of this journey. Opportunities now span every sphere, whether sports or science, academics or administration, space or start-ups. This is creating an ecosystem where aspiration is matched by access,” said PM Modi in his message to the Games, featuring over 2100 participants from across the nation, which will conclude on January 10.

The Khelo India Beach Games, organised by the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, is being held under the technical supervision of the Sports Authority of India and national sports federations and will see more than 1,100 athletes compete in eight different sports -- volleyball, soccer, sepak takraw, kabaddi, pencak silat, Open water swimming, mallakhamb, and tug-of-war. The first six will be medal sports, and 32 gold medals will be up for grabs.

While wishing good luck to the athletes and congratulating the Union Territory for hosting KIBG 2026, PM Modi said, “The Khelo India Beach Games occupy a special place in India’s sporting landscape. Beach and coastal sports demand physical endurance, mental strength, and the ability to perform under constantly changing conditions.

PM Modi lauded the UT organisers for choosing Ghogla Beach as a venue. “The choice of Ghoghla Beach, a Blue Flag certified beach, as the venue is particularly noteworthy. Sport, when hosted in harmony with nature, becomes a powerful medium for both athletic achievements and environmental awareness. This setting reminds us that excellence and sustainability progress together.”

The Khelo India Beach Games 2026 were declared open by the Hon’ble Lt Governor, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, after the parade of athletes and the ceremonial torch relay by four athletes who have excelled in beach sports – Don Remedios (beach football), Payal Parmar (beach volleyball), Ajish Patel, and Jalpa Solanki (both tug-of-war). The torch was officially placed by Shri Sinha and the Hon’ble administrator of DNH & DD and Lakshadweep, Shri Praful Patel.

Sinha highlighted how Jammu and Kashmir has found its prominence through the Khelo India Beach Games and said, "It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that the first Khelo India Beach Games 2025, held at this very beach, witnessed an exceptional performance by the players from Jammu and Kashmir. Competing in pencak silat, our athletes brought great pride by securing a total of nine medals.”

“Since 2014, the Union Territory Administration has undertaken remarkable development initiatives in Diu. These include the redevelopment of the INS Khukri Memorial, the achievement of Blue Flag certification for Ghoghla Beach, and significant progress in strengthening both urban and rural infrastructure. These efforts reflect the administration’s strong commitment to sustainable development and tourism promotion,” Sinha said.

PM Modi once again reiterated the transformative power of sports. “Today, India is witnessing a deep transformation of its sporting culture. Across the country, a renewed emphasis on institutional outreach, grassroots participation, and cultural change is reshaping how sporting talent is identified and supported. Modern infrastructure, scientific training methods, and transparent competition platforms are increasingly accessible to young athletes, irrespective of background or geography.”

The PM added that initiatives like Khelo India, the Sansad Khel Mahotsav, and the Target Olympics Podium Scheme are redefining how India prepares its athletes for global competitions and long-term success.”

Earlier on Monday, competition began in Beach Soccer and Beach Kabaddi, with top teams setting the marker early.

In women’s Beach Soccer, defending champions Odisha hammered Maharashtra 11-3 in Group A, while debutants Himachal Pradesh came from behind in the third quarter to beat hosts Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7-5 in Group B.

In Beach Kabaddi, Maharashtra men's and women's teams registered comfortable victories in their respective groups. In the women’s section, Maharashtra defeated Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 64-22, while the men beat Delhi 47-20.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Beach Kabaddi

(Women): Pool A - Haryana bt Punjab 51-23; Maharashtra bt Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 71-18. Pool B - Uttar Pradesh beat Himachal Pradesh 43-35; Rajasthan beat Andhra Pradesh 64-22.

(Men): Pool A - Haryana bt Andhra Pradesh 53-16; Uttar Pradesh bt Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 55-33. Pool B - Rajasthan bt Uttarakhand 44-36; Maharashtra bt Delhi 47-20.

Beach Soccer

(Women) Group A: Odisha bt Maharashtra 11-3; Group B: Himachal Pradesh bt Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7-5.

