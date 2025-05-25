Khelo India Games in Bihar were big hit: PM Modi hails young talent, record-breaking performances

New Delhi, May 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, recently hosted in Bihar, as a "big hit" and a testament to India's rising sporting spirit. He highlighted the record-breaking performances and the growing global recognition of the nation's young athletes.

Addressing the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, "Recently, Khelo India Games were a big hit. Five cities of Bihar hosted the Khelo India games. Matches of different categories were held there. The number of athletes who reached there from all over India was more than 5,000. These athletes have praised the Sporting Spirit of Bihar and the warmth shown by the people of Bihar."

He noted that this edition marked a new milestone for Indian sports on the global stage.

"The land of Bihar is very special. Many unique things happened here in this event. This was the first edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, which reached the whole world through the Olympic channel. People from all over the world saw and appreciated the talent of our young players. I congratulate all the medal winners, especially the top three winners -- Maharashtra, Haryana and Rajasthan," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the outstanding performances, he mentioned, "A total of 26 records were made in Khelo India this time. In the Weight Lifting competitions, the brilliant performances of Asmita Dhone of Maharashtra, Harshvardhan Sahu of Odisha and Tushar Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh won everyone's heart. Sairaj Pardesi of Maharashtra went on to create three records."

He also praised the athletes who participated in various athletics events, adding, "In athletics, Qadir Khan and Sheikh Zeeshan of Uttar Pradesh and Hansraj of Rajasthan performed brilliantly. This time, Bihar also won 36 medals."

Emphasising the role of such tournaments in nurturing young talent, he said, "The one who plays, blooms. The tournament holds great significance for Young Sporting Talent. Such events will further enhance the future of Indian sports."

