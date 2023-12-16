Khelo India Para Games 2023: Jammu's Sheetal Devi pips UP's Jyoti Baliyan for gold

New Delhi [India], December 16 : Sheetal Devi continued her stunning form with a gold in the Open category of compound archery event at the inaugural Khelo India Para Games on Saturday. Sheetal's 141 at the JLN Stadium was just enough to ward off a serious challenge from Uttar Pradesh's Jyoti Baliyan, who won the silver with 138.

Sheetal Devi has been making headlines ever since the armless archer from Jammu won two medals at her maiden Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. But at these Games, Sheetal did not have it easy and had to dig into her skills and mental strength to pip Jyoti in a thrilling finish. Sarita from Haryana won bronze with a score of 137.

Paralympians Harvinder Singh of Haryana and Vivek Chikara from Uttar Pradesh also finished among the medals in recurve archery. While Harvinder won gold, Chikara settled for silver and Sahil from Haryana won the bronze.

Para Asian Games 2023 silver medalist Rudransh Khandelwal of Rajasthan continued his good form on the final day at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, as he claimed the gold medal in the Men's 50m Pistol SH1 event with a score of 223.4. Khandelwal, who holds the World Record in the same event, surpassed Haryana's Singhraj (216.4) who settled for silver. Rajasthan's Shiv Raj Sankhala won the ronze medal with a score of 194.7.

Brief Scores

Table Tennis: Final scores:

Women's Class-5 category: Shitalben Darji (Gujarat) beat Bharti Ben Padhariya (Gujarat) 3-2 (11-13, 11-5, 11-6, 8-11, 11-5)

Women's Class 1-3 category: Sonal Patel (Gujarat) beat Vidya Kumari (Bihar) 3-0 (11-3, 11-1, 11-2)

Men's Class-2 category: Lloyd Fernandes (Goa) beat Avinash Gopinathan (Tamil Nadu) 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-9)

Men's Class-1 category: J.D. Madan (Tamil Nadu) beat Mayank Srivastava (Uttar Pradesh) 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-9) Men's Class-3 category: Shubham Wadhwa (Punjab) beat Madhu Ram (Rajasthan) 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-1).

