Khelo India Para Games first edition to be held from December 10: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], November 22 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday announced that the first edition of the Khelo India Para Games will be held in New Delhi from December 10 to 17.

Thakur said that over 1.350 participants from across 32 states and UTs will be participating in 7 disciplines and added that this Games are going to be a game-changer in the quest to improve para-sports in the country.

Last month India para athletes shone brighter at the Para Asian Games, concluding the event with a total of 111 medals, comprising 29 golds, 31 silver and 51 bronze. India finished fifth in the medal tally, winning 55 medals in athletics itself, with 18 golds, 17 silver, and 20 bronze.

Union Sports Minister Thakur is confident that the Khelo India Para Games will be successful and extended his best wishes to the players for the upcoming games.

"The recent success of our Para-athletes in Hangzhou is a testament to their unwavering determination, and the Government under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji is committed to providing the best facilities to our athletes. I am sure that the first edition of the Khelo India Para Games will be a successful one and I extend my best wishes to the para-athletes for the upcoming games," he added.

Sports Authority of India also took to X and said this will be a milestone endeavour to empower para-athletes.

