"Khelo India Para Games sparked fire of inclusion, athletes painted the arena with their stories": Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday that the Khelo India Para Games have proven to be a catalyst that has sparked a fire of inclusion across the nation and athletes painted the playing arenas with not only their wins but also their "stories, spirit and unwavering passion".

Thakur was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Khelo India Para Games in Delhi. Haryana topped the medal charts with 105 medals, followed by Uttar Pradesh, who got 62 medals. Third place was bagged by Tamil Nadu with 42 medals.

"524 medals, including 173 gold were given to over 1,400 athletes across India in seven sports disciplines. I send my heartfelt congratulations to UP, Haryana and Tamil Nadu. HR won 105 medals. UP got 62 medals. TN won 42 medals. Your participation means much more than medals because PM Narendra Modi says 'Jab Kheloge to Khiloge' and I can see these beaming faces everywhere," said Thakur during the ceremony.

"As curtains falls on this KIPG, you have painted this arena with not only your victories but also your stories, spirit and unwavering passion. The past few days have been filled with stories of triumph, resilience and indomitable human spirit. We have seen moments that transcended medals. We saw milestones, emerging talent, the setting of new records, shattering of old prejudices. This is the new India envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Thakur said the central government has treated para-athletes on par with abled athletes.

"We have been treating para-athletes as equal to able athletes, have been supporting them at par in terms of competition exposure, prize money. We have spent Rs 52 crore rupees during the Paris Paralympics cycle," said Thakur.

The minister emphasised that the games were not about just podium finishes, but breaking barriers.

"We saw parents and coaches beaming with pride as their children and students took centre stage as champions. Communities came together and sportsmanship took over," he added.

Thakur added that some star athletes not only impressed with their on-field performances but also inspired people through their life stories.

"Jagdish Parmar, a long jump athlete is visually impaired, won gold. His father is a farmer. He played U18-U19 blind cricket before taking up long jump, many congratulations to him. Chirag Khanna also won a gold in 100 m athletics. He was well-supported by his mother after his father passed away at a small age," said Thakur.

"Tamil Nadu's Rajesh wants to become an Olympian and takes training in Gandhinagar. He lost his leg as a six-month-old child. But his determination took him to gold in the 200 m T-64 category. Devika Malik, from Haryana, is the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief's (Deepa Malik) daughter and she won 100 m gold and 200 m silver. Yogesh Kathuniya, a silver medallist from the Tokyo Paralympics, won gold in the discus throw in the A56 category. Pranab Soorma is indeed a 'Soorma', who improved on his Asian Para Games performance in Hangzhou. He won gold here and in Hangzhou. He got paralysed after an accident at 16 years of age," he added.

Thakur said that during the course of this event, a sports science and nutrition conclave was also held for two days, organised by the National Center for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR) in association with Khelo India.

"We gave it a theme of 'Limitless Horizons' so that we could help youth, especially para athletes via sports science and enhance their performance. They are not just athletes, dispelling myths and igniting a revolution of inclusion. They are faces of new India where disabilities are not roadblocks, but stepping stone to greatness," he added.

Thakur thanked coaches, trainers, support staff, volunteers etc for being "unsung melodies of this symphony of success" that was the Khelo India Para Games.

The minister on a concluding note thanked all the stakeholders, including Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Department of Centre, PCI etc, "KIPG have been a catalyst that has ignited a spark of inclusion. It begins a new era where para sports is not an afterthought. Let every stadium become their stage, every cheer their anthem and every win as a testament to the boundless human spirit and 'Houslon ki Udaan'. Let the spirit of the game guide us, remind us victory lies not only in winning, but building a stronger, more inclusive India."

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1736387753716433253

Following the ceremony, Thakur told ANI, "Khelo India is taking sports in India to new heights. This year we have also organised the Khelo India Para Games 2023. It was a brilliant season. Around 1,450 players in 7 different sporting disciplines. Haryana was at number 1, UP at number 2 and Tamil Nadu stood at the third position. PM Modi's idea of 'Kheloge toh Khiloge' has got strength and it will also contribute to making India a sporting superpower."

He also expressed hope that India will do well in the Paris Olympics next year.

"Following great performances in the Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics, Deaflympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Para Asian Games, we have taken a challenge that India wins more medals in the Paris Olympics. Players are training in India and abroad. I am confident that India will make a new history in Paris," said Anurag.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor