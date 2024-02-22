Khelo India University Games: Panjab University scores one-point victory to clinch men's basketball gold

Guwahati (Assam)[India], February 22 : Despite missing four of their first team starters, Panjab University rode on their bench strength and team camaraderie to clinch a thrilling one-point victory over the University of Madras, 85-84, and bag the men's basketball gold in the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi.

For Panjab University the triumph is sweet redemption, following a gut-wrenching loss to Jain University at the All-India University Games recently. The champions defeated Jain University in the semi-finals here.

Coaching the team for the second time at the Khelo India University Games, Mandeep Thour lauded his team's triumph. "There is always pressure in the final game, so I let the boys communicate and motivate each other. My only instruction was to keep it simple. We had beaten the University of Madras in the past, so we had the belief we could it," Thour said according to a release.

Panjab University's campaign was led by Nawaz Singh Panaich, who is considered a "shining star" of the team.

Highlighting the team's camaraderie that he believes has set them apart, Nawaz remarked, "The whole team has helped keep our university's reputation strong in tournaments like Khelo India. It is a combined victory of the coaches, players, and the entire brotherhood of the team that has contributed to our success."

Nawaz aspires to break into the Indian National Team and his recent selection for the Indian Men's Senior National Camp in Chennai is a major step in that direction.

"It has been a very long journey. It was a six to seven-year plan of working hard. Team session used to be at 6am but I used to wake up at 2:30 am for two and a half hours of my private practice. Time has been favouring us for the last few years and I am hopeful that I can maintain the same momentum going forward."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor