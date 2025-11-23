Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 will help shape global champions, says sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 23 : The fifth edition of Khelo India University Games, are all set for a grand opening on Monday. Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2025, organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), in association with the Government of Rajasthan and the Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC), will be held across seven cities Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bharatpur and Bikaner, according to a release from Sports Authority of India (SAI) media.

This marks the first time Rajasthan will host the Khelo India University Games, a flagship event of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports that showcases India's finest university athletes. The Games are also held in association with the Association of Indian Universities and National Sports Federations. Poornima University are the host University in Rajasthan.

Close to 5000 athletes from over 230 universities will compete in 24 disciplines, including 23 medal sports and one demonstration event. New inclusions this year are canoeing, kayaking, cycling, and beach volleyball reflecting the growing diversity and ambition of Indian university sport.

"The Khelo India University Games stand as a powerful celebration of India's emerging sporting talent. This platform brings together the finest young athletes who exemplify dedication, discipline and the spirit of excellence. As India advances with renewed ambition towards the Asian Games 2026 and the Commonwealth Games ahead, these Games will play a pivotal role in shaping champions for the global stage," said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, as quoted from a release by SAI media.

Mandaviya added, "The Khelo India pathway ensures that every athlete with potential receives the opportunity and support to rise to greatness. We are committed to nurturing their aspirations and proud to witness the future of Indian sport unfold here."

There will be several top athletes taking part in the Khelo India University Games in Rajasthan. Prominent among them are double Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj and a clutch of international archers like Olympian Bhajan Kaur, Parneet Kaur, an Asian Games gold medallist and world champion compound archer Aditi Gopichand Swami.

Nataraj of Jain University will be taking part in six swimming events and this will be his second Khelo India University Games after the 2022 edition.

"KIUG is a great platform for upcoming swimmers. There are quite a few who have been swimming at the Asian level and I am looking forward to competing with them. I reckon events like KIUG and the Khelo India Youth Games are extremely good programmes run by the sports ministry and athletes should take full advantage of them," he added.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Rajasthan and 2004 Athens Olympics silver medallist in rifle shooting, said, "Every young person has some talent in him or her. It is our PM Narendra Modiji's vision to provide opportunities for such youngsters to excel in their craft. This KIUG is exactly that platform for 5000 athletes to compete in an environment where skills are paramount. Having said that, winning medals is not everything. Sports also helps in making good citizens."

In the last edition of the Khelo India University Games, Chandigarh University topped with 66 medals (28 gold). Lovely Professional University and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar finished No. 2 and 3. Eight Games records were created and all in athletics.

LPU, which will field the biggest contingent of 267 athletes, are keen to finish among the top three again. "We always prepare well for KIUG and we are hopeful that we can maintain our consistency. The weather conditions are good and athlete will enjoy the conditions," said a University official.

Jain University, with their array of swimmers, are expected to scoop their main medals from the pool. "Jain is surely encouraging a lot of sports and especially swimming. We should be doing well," said Nataraj.

