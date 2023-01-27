Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Mascot 'Asha the Cheetah' Tries a Hand at Cycling, Cricket and Hockey

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 mascot 'Asha the Cheetah' was out for a fun day out in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh ahead of the competition. The mascot tried a hand at cycling and cricket and hockey. People cheered on the mascot as it had fun as the theme song for Khelo India Youth Games 2023 played loudly in the background. The KIYG 2023 also has another mascot, whose name is Mowgli.

The event is a flagship initiative launched in 2018 by the government along with the Sports Authority of India. Its 2022 edition will held from the end of the month to around mid-February across eight cities in Madhya Pradesh, and will host over 6000 young athletes