Khelo India Youth Games medal winners to get permanent jobs, assures Haryana CM

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that the state government has made a policy under which winners of 4th Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula will be given government jobs.

Khattar made this announcement while attending the logo launch ceremony of the 4th Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula on Saturday with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

While addressing the event, CM Khattar said, "We're giving permanent jobs to medal winners. Participants of various levels of games are given 10% reservation in Group-D jobs & 3% in Group-C jobs. Arjuna awardees now get Rs20,000/month instead of Rs 5,000/month."

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who was also present at the event said that the five traditional games Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, and Mallakhamba will be added to Khelo India Youth Games this time.

Addressing the event, the Union Sports Minister said, "5 traditional games will be included in Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Haryana. We should promote such games. Until people participate in it, it won't become a massive campaign."

"Further, we are spending Rs 6 lakh each on 2,300 athletes to provide them better facilities while Rs.140 crores are being spent on young athletes to further support them," he added.

The Khelo India Youth Games are set to be held from June 4 to June 13. The Games, to take place for the U-18 age category, will be held in Shahbad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi apart from Panchkula. Around 8500 players will participate in these games. It will feature a total of 25 sports, including 5 indigenous games of India.

( With inputs from ANI )

