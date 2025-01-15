Kho Kho will compete top sports in future: Indian men's Kho Kho team captain Prateek Waikar

New Delhi [India], January 15 : Following the Indian men's Kho Kho team's second victory in the ongoing Kho Kho World Cup 2025, captain Waikar Waikar said that Kho Kho will compete in top sports in the future.

In a thrilling display of strategic prowess, Team India secured a 64-34 victory over Brazil on Tuesday night at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

The match, which kept spectators on the edge of their seats at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, showcased exceptional skill from both sides, with India ultimately proving their mettle in a spectacular finish to Day 2 of the tournament, as a release from the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 stated.

Speaking to ANI, Prateek Waikar reflected on India's performance against Brazil and said that all the players have done well. He also praised his side for executing the plans accordingly.

Prateek further added that he never thought that Kho Kho would grow so much and will get such a platform.

"I am very happy that every player has performed well against Brazil. We have executed our plans well. We have to stay on the top of the points table... I have never thought that Kho Kho would grow so much... I have been playing Kho Kho for the last 24 years but haven't seen such a big platform for this sport... Kho Kho will compete in top sports like cricket and football in the future...," Prateek Waikar told ANI.

Indian men's Kho Kho team player Ram Kashyap said that it was a good win for them against Brazil. He also hoped that India would lift the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

"It was a good win for us against Brazil. Hopefully, in the next game, we will play well. Iran and Nepal have a good team in this tournament. I am hopeful that India will win the Kho Kho World Cup 2025," Ram Kashyap told ANI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor