Kho Kho World Cup begins with vibrant opening ceremony

New Delhi [India]. January 13 : The inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup kicked off on Monday with a vibrant opening ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

A sand art projection - paying ode to Mother Earth - began the show after which a ceremonial parade. The Kho Kho Federation of India unveiled the World Cup trophy for both men's and women's tournaments with the lifting of the cube leading to loud cheers throughout the stadium.

After a performance celebrating India, and highlighting the vibrant and colourful culture of the country, the participating countries took part in a parade in the stadium with athletes waving to the crowd. The dignitaries took the stage to officially open the tournament.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse lit the torch to officially open the World Cup. The first match was between India and Nepal, a Kho Kho World Cup release said.

"This has been a spectacular start to the tournament. It feels like the entire world is celebrating Kho Kho. Today's momentous occasion will go down in our golden history of sports. I am confident that in the coming future, our indigenous sports will reach the international level. I have an old relationship with Kho Kho. The sport is an art, it requires agility and speed. I wish all the participating nations the very best for the tournament," he said.

Union Minister of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Kho Kho, which originated in India, is now being played in other countries also.

"I am proud to have India hosting this wonderful tournament. The Kho Kho, which originated from India is now being played across 50 countries. KKFI President Sudhansu Mittal has done wonders to promote the sport. I hope to see Kho Kho being played at the Asian Games and the Olympics soon. I congratulate all the players from the 23 nations and extend my best wishes to everyone involved," Mandaviya said.

Sudhanshu Mittal said it has been a dream to Kho Kho to the international stage

"I thank all the dignitaries for being present here and showcasing their support. It was our dream to take Kho Kho to the international stage, and with this tournament our dreams are coming true. To see all the visiting countries enjoy and play the sport with such enthusiasm and vigour ensures a promising a future for the sport. We wish all the teams the best for the tournament," he said, according to the release.

IOA President PT Usha said Kho Kho is a testament to India's rich heritage and legacy.

"Kho Kho is not just a game it is a testament to India's rich heritage and legacy. Let us all uphold the spirit of fair play and uphold the essence of competition. Kho Kho World Cup renews our passion for our indigenous game. I thank all the dignitaries and all the fans and their presence and their support to this wonderful endeavour. Let us celebrate this tournament with enthusiasm and may this World Cup be remembered for many years to come," she said.

The inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup will continue till January 19 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

