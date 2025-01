Kho Kho World Cup: Ramji Kashyap, Subramani star as India thrash Sri Lanka, reach semis

New Delhi, Jan 17 The Indian men's team came with a brilliant performance to dominate Sri Lanka 100-40 and secure a spot in the semifinals of the Kho Kho World Cup at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Friday. The women's team also secured its place in the semifinals with a commanding 109-16 victory.

Led by the likes of Ramji Kashyap, Pratik Waikar, and Aditya Ganpule, Team India scored 58 points in Turn 1. They prevented the Sri Lankans from scoring a single point via Dream Runs, ensuring a strong start to the game at the end of the first turn. The Sri Lankans worked hard in Turn 2, with Aniket Pote leading the charge, alongside Aditya Ganpule.

Ramji Kashyap joined the party soon after for his team, but the Sri Lankan attackers were no less. They ensured that the Indian teams were not settled throughout the second turn, getting the Indians in crucial moments of the turn, but this wasn't enough as the Indians already had a substantial lead by then, giving them a strong platform at the start of Turn 3.

In Turn 3, there was an attacking barrage by the Indians. Siva Reddy, V Subramani, and the Wazir Pratik Waikar got a plethora of skydives and pole dives to keep the Sri Lankans quiet. The onus was on the Sri Lankans but they were not allowed to take my initiative, as the Indians reached 100 points at the end of the third turn, almost ensuring their place in the semifinal of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Pabani Sabar joined Aniket Pote and Siva Reddy in the first batch of the final turn of the match. As the match ended with the score 100-40, the Indians secured a place in the semifinals with much ease.

India women crush Bangladesh

In a spectacular display of skill and teamwork, the Indian women's kho-kho team secured its semifinal berth at the 2025 World Cup with a commanding 109-16 victory over Bangladesh. Led by captain Priyanka Ingle, the team showcased its dominance from the very first turn, with experienced players Nasreen Shaikh and Priyanka Ingle setting the tone early.

The defending champions continued their impressive form as they orchestrated a remarkable Dream Run in Turn 2, with the trio of Ingle, Ashwini Shinde, and Reshma Rathod maintaining possession for an extraordinary 5 minutes and 36 seconds, adding 6 crucial points to their substantial lead. The match reached new heights in Turn 3 when Reshma Rathod's spectacular skydive helped India achieve their fifth consecutive 100+ points performance in the tournament. The dominance continued into the final turn, where India executed another impressive three-point Dream Run to seal the victory.

Bangladesh struggled to find their rhythm throughout the match, managing only four simple touches in Turn 2 as India's defense proved impenetrable. The convincing victory sets up an eagerly anticipated semi-final clash scheduled for Saturday, January 18, as India continued their quest to win the coveted trophy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor