'Kick For A Cause With SUFC' returns for Season 2 to provide platform for underprivileged children

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 19 : Bengaluru's Super Division club South United Football Club (SUFC) are back with the second season of 'Kick For A Cause With SUFC', an NGO Football Tournament that aims to provide a platform for children from underprivileged backgrounds to learn and develop their game.

The second edition of the tournament will see teams from nine NGOs participate across the Under-13, Under-15, and Under-17 categories, at SUFC's state-of-the-art facility in Ulsoor, Bengaluru.

SUFC has always been committed to making a social impact through sports and envisioning a future where football is accessible to everyone regardless of their background. 'Kick For A Cause With SUFC' is a part of SUFC's 'Football For Change' initiative, where the Club aims to provide a platform for budding athletes to showcase not only their talent but also foster athleticism, camaraderie, teamwork, and leadership among young players, a release said.

In the second season, nine NGOs from Bangalore, including The Freedom Project, Ball For All, Enabling Leadership, Shining Stars Football Club, SoCare Ind, Sparky Football, Reaching Hand, Nakshatra Sports Foundation, and Simply Sport Foundation, will bring their teams to compete for top honours.

Pranav Trehan, CEO of South United Football Club, shared his thoughts on the event and said that football has the power to inspire and uplift.

"Football has the power to inspire and uplift, and 'Kick For A Cause With SUFC' is our way of using that power for positive social impact. By bringing together underprivileged children and offering them a platform to showcase their talent, we are investing in the future of both the sport and the community. This season, we are expanding the competition to three age groups, and the number of participating NGOs has also increased. We look forward to seeing the passion and dedication of these young athletes on full display," Trehan said, according to a release.

The Tournament format will feature 7-a-side matches in the Under-13 and Under-15 categories with two 15-minute halves, while the Under-17 category will see 9-a-side matches with two halves of 20 minutes each. The matches will be played in a round-robin and knockout format, with the teams divided into two groups in each category.

