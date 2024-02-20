Kim Garth is the toughest bowler I have ever faced: Yastika Bhatia

New Delhi, Feb 20 Ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 opening clash against Delhi Capitals on Friday, Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has revealed that fast-bowling allrounder Kim Grath is the toughest bowler she has faced in her career.

Reflecting on her journey in the inaugural edition of the WPL, where Mumbai Indians emerged victorious, Yastika reminisced about facing the Garth, whom she considers the toughest opponent.

"Kim Garth is the toughest bowler I have faced in WPL Season 1 and also in the series against Australia," said on JioCinema

Acquired by Mumbai Indians for a staggering Rs 1.5 crore in the inaugural auction, Yastika played a pivotal role in her team's success, showcasing her batting prowess and adeptness behind the stumps.

Her stellar performance included scoring 214 runs at an average of 21.4 and a strike rate of 112.04, along with effecting 13 dismissals.

Among her standout innings, Yastika cherishes her 32-ball 41 against Delhi Capitals, a match where Mumbai Indians clinched victory by eight wickets. This innings holds a special place in her heart.

"The 41 (32 balls) which I made against Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023 is special to me," she added.

