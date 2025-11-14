Kim takes lead as Fleetwood, McIlroy are right behind at DP World Tour Championship

Dubai [UAE], November 14 : Michael Kim produced a brilliant burst of scoring on the back nine to lead by one shot after the first round of the 2025 DP World Tour Championship.

The FedEx Open de France champion made three birdies on the front nine before catching fire after the turn, firing five birdies in six holes from the tenth to set the early clubhouse target at eight under par 64.

None of the later starters were able to match or beat the Americans' 64, with Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood his nearest challenger on seven under.

Fleetwood posted a sparkling 65 to maintain the remarkable recent form that has seen him win his first PGA TOUR title to capture the FedExCup, play a key role in Europe's historic away Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black and win the DP World India Championship in the past three months.

He is now chasing a DP World double of winning the two flagship events of DP World.

The Englishman also went close at last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship but lost out to Aaron Rai in a tense play-off on Sunday.

Race to Dubai Rankings leader Rory McIlroy sits in a tie for third one shot behind Fleetwood alongside Thriston Lawrence and Andy Sullivan.

Fleetwood's 65 equalled his best at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estate and sets him up nicely to make a bid for one more Trophy this year. Also achieving a landmark was World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who shot his 50th round of 66 or better at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estate.

Fleetwood, who has come close to victory at the DP World Tour Championship -, finishing runner-up in 2019 and 2023 - has never won the season-ending trophy.

Fleetwood has. been in great form the last couple of months. He won his first PGA Tour win at the Tour Championship in August, clinching the FedExCup title and then played a crucial role in Europe's historic away Ryder Cup triumph at Bethpage Black in September. He then added the inaugural DP World India Championship to his growing list of 2025 achievements. He was also runner-up at the Abu Dhabi Championship last week.

On this being his best year in golf, he said, "I think you just try and continue to improve in every department of the game, and I think for sure, I'm on a really great run at the moment. My results have been really good. But I really think it's consistency of like hard work in all areas."

"We've played very consistently for a long time and now we're just having a great run. Hopefully it's not just a great run and this is how I play golf."

McIlroy said, " Yeah, got off to the perfect start, making three birdies in a row. Yeah, I felt like that was probably one of the best sort of approach play rounds I've had in a long time. My wedge play felt really sharp. Had a lot of good iron shots. I feel like I don't want to sound like I'm that disappointed but I feel like I left a few out there."

"Overall, it was a really solid start on a golf course that I'm very comfortable on and historically I've played very well on."

Kim, who has been on a 'world tour' since the end of his PGA Tour season, has travelled to BMW PGA (Wentworth, UK), Fedex Open de France, Baycurrent (Japan), DP World India Championship and last week's Abu Dhabi, has been enjoying himself. After a win in France and a Top-10 in India, he finds himself in lead after the first day.

Kim added, "Coming to places like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, France and India. I personally really enjoy the travel. The competition is great, and I thoroughly enjoy my time here," he said.

Kim had a great run of five birdies between the 10th and he 15th on the during his bogeyfree 8-under 64, which gave him a one-shot lead.

He had three birdies on the front nine before catching fire after the turn.

With none of the late starters matching that, his nearest rival was Dubai resident Fleetwood.

Making his debut at the DP World Tour's season finale, Kim's iron play was excellent as he got inside ten feet at 11 of the 18 holes to give himself a lot of chances.

