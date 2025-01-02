Kimberly Birrell stuns Potapova in Brisbane, makes maiden WTA 500 quarterfinal

Brisbane, Jan 2 Kimberly Birrell’s fairytale run at the Brisbane International continues as she surged into her maiden WTA 500 quarterfinal after prevailing against world No. 35 Anastasia Potapova 7-6(2) 6-2.

The victory added to a scintillating start to 2025 for the 26-year-old, who defeated world No.8 Emma Navarro on Wednesday for her first top-10 win since she downed then-No.10 Daria Kasatkina at the 2019 Brisbane International.

"I’m so totally speechless. To play here is so special and to play well and have all of you guys behind me, it just means the world and I hope that I can keep going and make you guys proud," Birrell said.

“It has been a long road. I have had a few injuries but, you know, as does everyone who plays professional sport, and everyone has their trials and tribulations in life,” she said.

“I’ve been super lucky to just have such an incredible family and team behind me, and they believed in me when I didn’t even think I was going to get back on court. They encouraged me, and they’re pretty much the only reason why I’m back playing at this level today," Birrell added.

Birrell has a chance to build on her Brisbane run when she faces either Anhelina Kalinina or Yuan Yue on Friday, both of whom are unseeded players.

In men's doubles action, James Duckworth and Aleksandar Vukic upset the second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten. After losing the opening set tiebreak, the Aussie pair rallied to win the match 6-7(6) 6-4 (10-8).

