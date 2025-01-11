Kiren Rijiju plays badminton with PV Sindhu, Venkata Datta; highlights Fit India Movement

New Delhi (India), January 11 : Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday played badminton with double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and her husband Venkata Datta Sai at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

"Super Saturday Morning for Fit India Movement with the Double Olympic Medalist, our pride World Champion @Pvsindhu1 and Venkata Datta Sai at Constitution Club New Delhi. Had a delightful Badminton Game," Rijiju wrote on X.

Former world women's singles champion PV Sindhu will take part in the prestigious India Open 2025..

This Super 750 event has been a flag-ship competition organized by the Badminton Association of India. The tournament, which was elevated as a Super 750 in 2023 is part of the BWF World Tour, offering participants a prize pool of USD 950,000 and 11,000 points for the champions and will be played at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Sindhu also recently embarked on a new chapter of her life by tying the knot with Hyderabad businessman Venkata Datta Sai.

In her illustrious career, Sindhu has amassed five medals at the BWF World Championships, joining China's Zhang Ning as one of only two women to achieve this feat. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she became the first Indian badminton player to reach the Olympic final, earning a silver medal after a hard-fought match against Spain's Carolina Marin. She continued to make history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Sindhu's achievements have cemented her status as a prominent figure in badminton, inspiring countless young athletes in India and around the world.

