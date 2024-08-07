Kiren Rijiju, Randeep Singh Sujewala react on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], August 7 : The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, consoled Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday.

In a big blow to India's medal hopes from the wrestling arena, grappler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event. Vinesh was scheduled to take on the United States's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Gold Medal match.

"Dear @Phogat_Vinesh, you've always been a beacon of hope & pride for India. Today's setback is a tough pill to swallow, but it's in these moments that your true strength shines. Your resilience has always been your greatest ally. I remember watching your journey, filled with unwavering dedication. We believe in you, Vinesh. India stands with you, cheering you on every step of the way," Rijiju wrote on X.

The Member of Parliament and General Secretary of the Indian National Congress, Randeep Singh Sujewala, also expressed his thoughts on the wrestler's disqualification from the marquee event.

" 40 crore Indians are shocked, This is a "black day" in sports history.....This is a huge "hate conspiracy".....But know that every child of Haryana and the country is with her, for us she is an Olympic gold medal winner," he posted on X.

A statement issued by the Indian Olympic contingent said that Phogat had tipped the scales above the 50 kg mark and was disqualified.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the statement read.

Vinesh Phogat had entered the Gold Medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, India can continue to hope for medals from the athletics arena. Athlete Avinash Sable will be taking part in the 3000 Metre Steeplechase final on Thursday. Mirabai Chanu will also be in action tonight where she will be seen competing in the Women's 49 KG category in Weightlifting.

Wrestler Antim Panghal will play her Round of 16 bout in the Women's Freestyle 53 KG category later on Wednesday. India has won 3 medals so far at the Paris Olympics, all from the shooting competition.

