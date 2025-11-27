KIUG 2025: Bhavya Sachdeva’s seventh swimming gold consolidates Jain University’s position at top

Jaipur, Nov 27 Swimmer Bhavya Sachdeva of Jain University clinched a golden double in individual events and added one gold in women’s 4x100 medley relay to take her overall tally to seven in the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium complex here on Thursday.

Bhavya, who had won one individual and one relay gold on the first two days of competition, began her gold medal march on Thursday in the women’s 800m freestyle category with a timing of 9:37.41s. The first Indian women to win an Asian Aquatic Championships medal earlier this year then returned to the pool a few minutes later to win the 200m freestyle event with a time of 2:13.55s.

Jain University swimmers expectedly dominated the pool events, winning eight of the 11 gold medals on offer to take their overall gold medal tally to 20. Guru Nanak Dev University and Lovely Professional University were locked in a neck-and-neck battle for second spot in the medals tally.

At the end of the day, Lovely Professional University took the second spot with 17 gold medals as they bagged four gold medals in archery, one in shooting, one in judo and three in wrestling. Guru Nanak Dev University have so far won 15 gold medals, sweeping all three team gold in fencing and winning one each in shooting and judo on Thursday.

Archers Anshika Kumari and Devaang Gupta won the recurve men and women finals, respectively, and then returned in the evening to lead LPU to the team gold. In the Women’s recurve final, Anshika defeated Panjab University’s Srishti Jaiswal 6-2 while Gupta got the better of Shivaji University’s Sahil Shelar 6-4 in the men’s Recurve final at the Jagatpura Sports Complex.

In the team event, Lovely Professional University girls defeated Kurukshetra University 6-0 while the men beat Shivaji University 6-2.

Anshika and Gupta, however, suffered a setback in the Recurve Mixed Team final, going down in a tiebreaker against Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya’s Kartika Bichpuriya and Deepanshu Nanda.

A few meters away in the same complex, Lovely Professional University’s Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu bagged the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol gold with a final score of 29, getting the better of Panjab University’s Devansh Vashishtya by just one point.

In the men’s 10m Air Rifle event, Yash Vardhan bagged first gold medal of the Games for Manipal University, Rajasthan with a score of 252.7 in the final. Yash and silver medallist Maddineni Uma Mahesh of KLEF University were neck-and-neck through-out the final but it was the 10.8 in the first shot of the final series that ensured him a medal as his closest opponent only managed a 9.9.

In the badminton competition, University of Mumbai will take on Chitkara University in the men’s team final while the women’s summit clash will see SRM University face off against Lovely Professional University.

Elsewhere in Bikaner, Logeswaran S delivered the standout performance on Day 3 of the weightlifting events securing his first-ever KIUG gold medal. Representing Thiruvallur University, the Tamil Nadu-born lifter dominated the men’s 79kg category with a total lift of 305kg — 135kg in Snatch and 170kg in Clean & Jerk — marking a breakthrough in his third KIUG appearance.

In the wrestling competition in Bharatpur, Lovely Professional University bagged three gold medals while Guru Kashi University clinched two from the 10 on offer. Pulkit, Manjot Singh and Puneet won for LPU in women’s 65kg freestyle, men’s Greco-Roman 82kg and men’s 79kg freestyle respectively while Guru Kashi University’s two gold medals came from Nishu and Anshul Yadav in women’s 53kg freestyle and men’s Greco-Roman 87kg respectively.

RESULTS

ARCHERY

Women:

Recurve: Gold – Anshika Kumari (LPU), Silver – Samruddhi Shetty (PU); Bronze – Bhargavi Bhagora (Hemchandracharya North University)

Recurve Team: Gold – Lovely Professional University; Silver – Kurukshetra University; Bronze – Savitribai Phule Pune University

Men:

Recurve: Gold – Devaang Gupta (LPU); Silver – Sahil Shelkar (Shivaji Uni); Bronze – Arvind Chaudhary (Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra)

Recurve Team: Gold – Lovely Professional University; Silver – Shivaji University; Bronze – Galgotias University

Recurve Mixed Team: Gold – Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya; Silver – Lovely Professional University; Bronze – Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University

BADMINTON (semifinals)

Women

SRM University bt Chitkara University 2-0; Lovely Professional University bt Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak 2-0

Men

University of Mumbai bt Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam 3-0; Chitkara University bt Panjab University 3-1

FENCING

Women

Team Sabre: Gold – Guru Nanak Dev University; Silver – Lovely Professional University; Bronze – Panjab University, University of Jammu

Team Epee: Gold – Guru Nanak Dev University; Silver – Panjab University; Bronze – University of Calicut, Maharshi Dayanand University

Men

Team Foil: Gold – Guru Nanak Dev University; Silver – SRM University; Bronze – Guru Kashi University; Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University

JUDO

Women

70kg: Gold – Khidem T Chanu (LPU); Silver – Ngangbam Dipapati Devi (GNDU); Bronze – Rinu Chandran (CUK), Tazeem Fayaz (DU)

78kg: Gold – Harmanpreet Kaur (PUP); Silver – Kashish Dagar (DU); Bronze – Janvhi (MSUS), Nandana Prasad (MGUK)

Men

91kg: Gold – Rakshit Tokas (DU), Silver – Kunal (MDU); Bronze – Ayush Dutt (BRKT), Prakhar Kumar Singh (MJP)

100kg: Gold – Rakesh Gill (GNDU); Silver – Mudashir P (CUK); Bronze – Arjun Ajikumar (MGUK), Vishnu Sharma (RJU)

RUGBY (Quarterfinals)

Women

Chandigarh University bt CRSU 50-0; Lovely Professional University bt University of Mumbai 50-7;

KIIT bt Punjabi University 56-0; Shivaji University bt University of Rajasthan 78-0

Men

University of Mumbai bt Shivaji University 21-5; KIIT bt University of Lucknow 27-0; University of Calicut bt Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University 20-0; Chandigarh University bt Panjab University 26-7

SHOOTING

Men

10m Air Rifle: Gold – Yash Vardhan (MPU) 252.7; Silver -- Maddineni Uma Mahesh (KLEFU) 251.4; Bronze – Aditya Singh (LPU) 228.8

10m Air Rifle Team: Gold – University of Madras 1872.8; Silver – Parul University, Gujarat 1866.9; Bronze – Shivaji University 1866.8

25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Gold – Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu (LPU) 29; Silver – Devansh Vashishtya (PU) 28; Bronze – Udhayveer Sidhu (PU) 22

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team: Gold – Panjab University 1696; Silver – KLEF University Guntur 1668; Chandigarh University 1658

Mixed Team: Gold – Guru Nanak Dev University; Silver – Panjab University; Bronze – Guru Nanak Dev University

SWIMMING

Women

800m freestyle: Gold – Bhavya Sachdeva (Jain Uni) 9:37.41s; Silver – Ashmitha Chandra (Jain Uni) 9:38.82s; Bronze – Diksha Yadav (SPPU) 10:12.22

200m butterfly: Gold – Hema (Chandigarh Uni) 2:35.30s; Silver – Kalyani Saxena (Sarvajanik Uni) 2:37.11s; Bronze – Divyanka Dibyajyot (KIIT) 2:39.59s

200m freestyle: Gold – Bhavya Sachdeva (Jain Uni) 2:13.55s; Silver – Pratyasa Ray (Utkal Uni) 2:15.30s; Bronze – Diksha Yadav (SPPU) 2:18.65

100m butterfly: Gold – Hitaishi V (Jain Uni) 1:05.51s; Silver – Naisha Shetty (Bengaluru City Uni) 1:05.65s; Bronze – Nilabjaa Ghosh (KIIT) 1:06.41s

4x100m Medley: Gold – Jain University 4:41.04s; Silver – Chandigarh University 4:46.63s; Bronze – Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology 4:50.11

Men

400m Medley: Gold – Shoan Ganguly (Jain Uni) 4:48.54s; Silver – Aneesh Gowda (Christ Uni) 4:51.14s; Bronze – Shivank Vishwanath (Viseshwaraya Tech Uni) 4:53.57s

200m Freestyle: Gold – Srihari Nataraj (Jain Uni) 1:57.61s; Silver – Aneesh Gowda (Christ Uni) 1:58.94s; Bronze -- Shivank Vishwanath (Viseshwaraya Tech Uni) 2:00.05s

100m Butterfly: Gold – Harsh Saroha (Chandigarh Uni) 56.12s; Silver – Salil Bhagwat (SPPU) 57.65s; Bronze – Aneesh Gowda (Christ Uni) 58.57s

800m Freestyle: Gold – Shoan Ganguly (Jain Uni) 8:41.75s; Silver – Shivank Vishwanath (Viseshwarya Tech Uni) 8:42.40s; Bronze – Aneesh Gowda (Christ Uni) 9:05.22s

4x100m Medley: Gold – Jain University 3:57.70s; Silver – Chandigarh University 3:58.16s; Bronze – University of Madras 4:04.00s

MIXED 4x100m Freestyle: Gold – Chandigarh University 3:52.83s; Silver – Jain University 3:53.02s; Bronze – Savitribai Phule Pune University 3:57.74s

WEIGHTLIFTING

Women

63kg: Gold – Geetanjali Jagdale (SPPU) 167kg; Silver – Sumit Kaur (PBU) 165kg; Bronze – Seema Sikarwar (DBRAUA) 161kg)

69kg: Gold – Pallavi Sanapathi (AU) 200kg; Silver – Arsha SS (MGUK) 193kg; Bronze – Gujjala Varshita (DBRAUAP) 179kg.

Men

79kg: Gold – Logeswaran S (TVU) 305kg; Silver – N V Mahesh (AKU) 295kg; Bronze – Dhanavath Ganesh (LPU) 292

88kg: Gold – Parikshit Soni (DAVV) 278kg; Silver – M Tarun (AU) 276kg; Bronze – Vivek (GKU) 273kg

WRESTLING

Women

53kg freestyle: Gold: Nishu (Guru Kashi University), Silver: Nancy (Chitkara University Punjab), Bronze: Samruddhi Ghorpade (Shivaji University)

65kg freestyle: Gold: Pulkit (Lovely Professional University, (PB), Silver: Tannu (Baba Mastnath University (BMU)), Bronze: Srushti Bhosale (Shivaji University)

76kg freestyle: Gold: Meghna (Chitkara University Punjab), Silver: Nancy Thakur (Himachal Pradesh University Summer Hills)

Men

Greco-Roman 60kg: Gold: Badal Singh (Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Punjab), Silver: Rajiv (Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani), Bronze: Hitesh Chandrabhan Sonwane (Gondwana University)

Greco-Roman 72kg: Gold: Suraj (Lamrin Tech Skills University Punjab), Silver: Mohit Dahiya (Kurukshetra University, (Haryana)), Bronze: Sachin (Guru Kashi University)

Greco-Roman 87kg: Gold: Anshul Yadav (Guru Kashi University), Silver: Gaurav Chaudhary (Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalya), Bronze: Yudhveer (ITM University, MP)

Freestyle 97kg: Gold: Vishal (Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa), Silver: Punit Kumar (Shri JJT University, Jhunjhunu), Bronze: Ramdhan (Guru Kashi University)

Greco-Roman 82kg: Gold: Manjot Singh (Lovely Professional University, (PB), Silver: Ankit (Indira Gandhi University), Bronze: Ayush (Shri Kallaji Vedic Vishvavidhyalaya, Chittorgarh)

65kg freestyle: Gold: Pilanagoila Nikhil Yadav (Osmania University), Silver: Sandeep (Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University), Bronze: Kumar M Nagnur (Bagalkot University, Jamakhandi)

79kg freestyle: Gold: Puneet (Lovely Professional University, (PB), Silver: Suraj (Kurukshetra University, (Haryana), Bronze: Ritik Rana (Punjabi University, Patiala (PB)

YOGASANA

Women

Team: Gold – University of Patanjali 387.50; Silver – University of Calcutta 385.09; Bronze – Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya 384.25

Men

Team: Gold – Panjab University 388.41; Silver – Parul University, Gujarat 387.66; Bronze – Swami Vivekanand Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana 384.33

