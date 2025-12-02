KIUG 2025: Four meet records tumble in athletics; Surbhi Rao win women's 10m pistol gold

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 2 : Chandigarh University's Rahul (men's 20km race walk) and Deepika (women's Javelin Throw), Ruchir Mori (men's 400m hurdles) of Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, Lovely Professional University's Pooja (Women's High Jump) broke the KIUG Meet Record on second day of athletics competition in the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Tuesday.

The fifth edition of KIUG 2025 is being held across seven cities in Rajasthan. A whopping 4448 athletes from 222 Universities are competing in 23 medal disciplines. The Games are being held under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India in collaboration with the Rajasthan State Sports Council and are being hosted by Poornima University, as per a release from KIUG.

In the morning session, Rahul led the 20km Race Walk from start to end to stop the clock at 1:25:43.00s, improving on the previous record of 1:26:44.00 set by Akshdeep Singh of Punjabi University back in 2022. Suraj Yadav of Jannayak Chandrashekhar University took silver with a time of 1:30.06.50s while the other two competitors were disqualified.

Later in the day, Ruchir Mori of Swarnim Gujarat Sports University improved on the earlier KIUG mark of 51.76s held by Amarnath D of Rani Channamma by stopping the clock at 51.00s. Since he was the only runner in the event, the record will hold, but he will not be awarded the gold medal.

Jyoti then cleared a height of 1.77m to win the High Jump gold, improving on the previous KIUG record of Gracena Merly by a metre. Khyati Mathur (1.71m) of Guru Kashi University bagged the silver, while Giji George Stephen (1.68m) of Anna University won the bronze medal.

Deepika then joined the list of record breakers, hurling the javelin to a distance of 55.53m to clinch the gold medal. Jyoti of Chaudhary Devi Lal University held the earlier record with a distance of 53.16m.

In the last edition, KIUG champions Chandigarh University clinched 11 gold medals, including seven in Canoe & Kayaking, on Tuesday, to take their gold medal tally to 22. Lovely Professional University also won two gold medals in athletics to consolidate its third spot with 23 gold medals.

At the Jagatpura Shooting Range, Surbhi Rao of Chandigarh University clinched the women's 10m Air Pistol gold with a total of 238.9. Vani Kaushal of Manav Racha University bagged the silver with a score of 237.6, while the bronze went to Lakshita of Lovely Professional University with a score of 216.8.

"I am happy that I won gold today, as this is my last time in the University Games. I am happy that I ended on a golden note," Surbhi told SAI Media.

The men's hockey final will be played between Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidhyapith after they registered identical victories in the semifinals.

Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya defeated Bengaluru City University 2-0, while Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith got the better of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University 2-0.

RESULTS

ATHLETICS

Women

400m Hurdles: Gold - Dikshita Ramkumar Gouda (Mangalore University) 1:01.15s; Silver - Megha Munavallimath (Karnatak University) 1:01.24s; Bronze - Asha (Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University) 1:07.48s

1500m: Gold - Nikita Sharma (Chandigarh University) 4:33.61s; Silver - Anita (Lovely Professional University) 4:34.97s; Bronze - Amandeep Kaur (Panjab University) 4:39.36s

20k Walk: Gold - Komal (Lovely Professional University) 1:43:54.60s; Silver - Gayatri Chaudhari (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 1:46:08.40s; Bronze - Mahima Choudhary (University of Madras) 2:02:11.20s

High Jump: Gold - Pooja (Lovely Professional University) 1.77 (meet record); Silver - Khyati Mathur (Guru Kashi University) 1:71m; Bronze - Giji George Stephen (Anna University) 1.68m

Javelin Throw: GoldDeepika (Chandigarh University) 55.53m (meet record); Silver - Jyoti (Guru Kashi University) 51.70 ; Bronze - Saloni (Kurukshetra University) 47.27m

Men

400m Hurdles: Ruchir Mori (Swarnim Gujarat Sports University) 51.00s (meet record)

1500m: Gold - Arjun Waskale (LNCT University) 4:05.92s; Silver - Nabeel Sahi MP (University of Calicut) 4:07.42s; Bronze - Gaurav (MJP Rohilkhand University) 4:11.56

20k Walk: Gold - Rahul (Chandigarh University) 1:25:43.00 (Meet Record); Silver - Suraj Yadav (Jannayak Chandrashekhar University) 1:30.06.50s

Long Jump: Gold - Urvish Pokhriyal (University of Mumbai) 7.54m; Silver - Anurag CV (University of Kerala) 7.39m; Bronze - Aman Singh (Himachal Pradesh University) 7.29m

Decathlon: Gold - Chamanjot Singh (Mangalore University) 6263 pts; Silver - Sudharshan M (University of Madras) 6187; Bronze - Lokesh Rathod (Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevraya University) 4885

4x400m Mixed Relay: Gold - Panjab University 3:29.86s; Silver - Guru Nanak Dev University 3:31.58s; Bronze - University of Mumbai 3:32.98s

CANOE AND KAYAKING

Women

C1: Gold - Moirangthem Sophia Devi (Chandigarh Uni) 05:18.636s; Silver - Nikki (Panjab Uni) 05:28.250s; Bronze - Priya Chavan (Shivaji Uni) 06:09.342s

C2: Gold - Chandigarh University 4:54.300s; Silver - Guru Kashi University 5:21.785s; Bronze - Kurukshetra University 5:40.089s

K1: Gold - Pooja (Chandigarh University) 04:40.852s; Silver - Nidhi (Barkatullah Uni) 04:46.875s; Bronze - Kulsum (Panjab University) 04:47.375s

K2: Gold - Chandigarh University 04:47.359s; Silver - Panjab University 04:55.106s; Bronze - Barkatullah University 05:01.486s

K4: Gold - Chandigarh University 04:15.978s; Silver - Panjab University 04:41.519s; Bronze - Shivaji University 05:02.304

Men

C1: Savio Jose (Uni of Kerala) 04:44.346s; Silver - Vishu Kumar (Panjab Uni) 04:50.073s; Bronze - Rajeev Kumar (LPU) 04:50.159s

C2: Gold - Chandigarh University 04:01.336s; Silver - Guru Nanak Dev University 04:02.663s; Bronze - University of Kerala 04:10.653

K1: Gold - Vansh Sharma (Mohanlal Sukhadia Uni) 4:02.3296s; Silver - Alan Reji (Uni of Kerala) 4:10.0815s; Bronze - Vishal Goswami (LPU) 4:28.2832s

K2: Gold - Guru Nanak Dev University 03:42.081s; Silver - Chandigarh University 03:44.411s; Bronze - Guru Kashi University 03:48.272s

K4: Gold - Chandigarh University 03:20.207s; Silver - Guru Nanak Dev University 03:26.374s; Bronze - Guru Kashi University 03:27.977.

FOOTBALL (Semifinals)

Men: University of Calicut bt Adamas University 2-0; Guru Nanak Dev University bt Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam 3-1

HOCKEY (semifinal)

Men: Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya bt Bengaluru City University 2-0; Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith bt Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University 2-0

SHOOTING

Women

10m Air Pistol: Gold - Surbhi Rao (Chandigarh University) 238.9; Silver - Vani Kaushal (Manav Rachna University) 237.6; Bronze - Lakshita (Lovely Professional University) 216.8

10m Air Pistol Team: Gold - Chaudhary Charan Singh University 1686; Silver - Lovely Professional University 1672; Bronze - Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University) 1664

TABLE TENNIS (Quarterfinals)

Women: Adamas University bt SRM University 3-0; Panjab University bt University of Calcutta 3-2;

Men: Chitkara University bt SRM University 3-1; Adamas University bt CT University, Ludhiana 3-1; Chandigarh University bt Veer Narmad South Gujarat University 3-1; Jain University bt University of Calcutta 3-2.

