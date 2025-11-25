KIUG 2025: Pooja Bishnoi, farmer’s daughter from Bikaner, pedals her way into history

Jaipur, Nov 25 Rajasthan's Pooja Bishnoi made history in Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2025 by winning the medal of the event for the hosts in cycling.

Pooja's victory in the women’s elite 30 km individual time trial along the Jaipur-Agra Highway was not only a victory over the other participants but also over the adversity of different kinds, as she won a silver medal in the event.

Pooja Bishnoi, a 22-year-old from a small village in Bikaner and the daughter of a farmer, wearing bib number -44, wasn’t just another athlete in the lineup. She was a story of grit and defiance-someone who had pedaled her way through obstacles far greater than steep roads or tight curves.

The women’s Elite 30 km individual Time Trial began with the explosive start typical of competitive cycling—but the surprise came early. Pooja surged ahead, finishing the first lap of 10 kms in the lead. Her rhythm was firm, her posture unshaken, and her confidence infectious. Coaches along the track exchanged startled glances; spectators leaned forward as if their collective breath might push her further. It seemed a story waiting to turn into an upset.

But cycling is a sport where experience often proves decisive. Riding for Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, the seasoned Meenakshi Rohilla—an international cyclist from the National Centre of Excellence, Patiala, with medals from the Asia Cup and Asian Championships—began pulling ahead in the subsequent laps.

Meenakshi eventually sealed the gold with a time of 45:31.907, while Pooja secured silver with 46:52.003, a performance that resonated far beyond the numbers.

For Pooja, the medal wasn’t a consolation—it was a statement. “I’m very happy with my result,” she said afterward, her smile wide and unmistakably honest. “I was leading after the first lap, but Meenakshi is very experienced. I had done a 100 km race just two days ago, so I felt some fatigue. Still, to win the first medal for my university in our home state’s first KIUG means a lot.”

Her journey into cycling began at 16, encouraged by her elder brother, a former cyclist himself. But the early years were tough. Money was scarce, training was demanding, and self-doubt was an unwelcome but frequent companion.

“For the first two years, I often felt I had chosen the wrong sport,” she admits. “But my family and relatives supported me, and slowly things changed.”

A significant part of that change came through the Asmita (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action) scholarship, which has supported her through multiple zonal and national events. Pooja has received nearly ₹2 lakh through Asmita alone—funds that helped her buy essential equipment and upgrade her training.

“For girls like me, coming from poor families, even ₹10,000 is huge. Asmita and KIUG have opened doors that didn’t exist earlier.” she says.

Today, as cycling debuts as a medal event at KIUG and Rajasthan hosts the Games for the first time, Pooja stands not just as a medallist, but as a symbol of what opportunity can create—and what determination can achieve.

Her silver medal glints like a promise: that India’s rural daughters, too, can race their way into national history.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor