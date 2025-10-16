KIUG in Rajasthan from November 24 to December 5

New Delhi, Oct 16 The fifth Khelo India University Games will be held in seven cities of Rajasthan from November 24 to December 5. Competition will be held in 23 medal sports and one demonstration sport (kho-kho).

Like the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar earlier this year, the University Games too will be spread across seven cities in Rajasthan– Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, and Bharatpur. More than 5,000 athletes are expected in the 12-day University meet.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, said “The Khelo India University Games are a crucial link in India’s sporting pathway. Across the world, universities play a vital role in shaping champions, and KIUG provides our young athletes a platform to showcase their ability at a national level. The Rajasthan edition will highlight India’s expanding sporting landscape and will be a stepping stone to glory for many who aspire to represent the nation globally.”

Adding further, Dr. Mandaviya said “Under the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the Khelo India initiative has created a robust ecosystem that encourages participation, talent development, and excellence. The University Games in Rajasthan will inspire thousands of students to pursue sports alongside academics and strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat through competition and camaraderie.”

In KIUG 2025, there will be 23 medal sports and one demonstration discipline. The medal sports include archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi, mallakhamb, rugby, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, yogasana, cycling, beach volleyball, canoeing and kayaking.

Kho-kho will be a demonstration event. For the first time, beach volleyball, canoeing and kayaking, and cycling are being introduced in the KIUG programme.

In the last Khelo India University Games held in North-east India, Chandigarh University emerged champions. Lovely Professional University and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar finished second and third, respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor