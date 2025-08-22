KIWSF 2025: Silver medallists in China, MP girls chase golden dream

Srinagar, Aug 22 The Madhya Pradesh troika of Shikha Chauhan, Reena Sen, and Pallavi Jagtab, who won a team silver at the recently concluded Asian Canoe Slalom Championship in Guizhou, China, are now eyeing gold medals in individual cannoning and kayaking events in the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 at the Dal Lake here.

Shikha feels the experience at the Asian championships and the preparation in Thailand before that should stand her in good stead in Srinagar. “The facilities in China were exceptional. The facilities here are also great. We got a lot of support while travelling, boarding, and lodging,” she said.

Despite the hectic travelling schedule, Shikha said she was happy to be in Srinagar. “When we arrived in Kashmir, we were overjoyed to see the picturesque locations and participate in the Khelo India Water Sports Festival in Dal Lake,” she said.

Shikha, Reena, and Pallavi train at the Lower Lake in Bhopal. They are products of the Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy of Excellence. This centre is known for its excellent infrastructure, which has established Bhopal as a water sports hub and national champion in the sport.

“My goal is to win medals for India at the Asian Games, World Championship, and Olympics. Participating in events like Khelo India Water Sports Festival gives us a lot of confidence and helps us improve on our game,” Shikha said.

Reena Sen said that returning from China with a silver medal felt like a dream come true. “Competing against top athletes from across Asia was both challenging and inspiring. The atmosphere, the facilities, and the level of competition taught us a lot. Now competing on Dal Lake is equally special. We are proud to carry that momentum into the Khelo India Winter Games and are aiming for gold in the individual events,” she said.

Reena said that China was a test of their preparation, and they had passed it with flying colours. “I am really grateful for the support from our coaches and the academy. Khelo India gives us a perfect platform to sharpen our skills further and inspire younger athletes across the country,” she said.

For Pallavi Jagtab, winning silver in Guizhou was one of the proudest moments of her life. “Competing alongside Shikha and Reena in such a high-stakes environment was both thrilling and humbling. The cold, fast-flowing waters of China prepared us well for the challenges ahead. I feel more confident now stepping into the Khelo India competition,” she said.

The trio’s silver medal accomplishment is significant as it marked one of the strongest performances by an Indian women’s team in recent years in the Asian canoeing circuit.

It signals the rising standards and development of water sports in India, driven by increased investment in athlete training programmes and international exposure.

Their coach, Champa Mourya from Madhya Pradesh, said that the three talented athletes showcased outstanding technical skills, seamless coordination, and exceptional balance throughout the intense competition in China. “Bringing their experience into play, they will do even better in the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 here in Kashmir,” she said.

Mourya said that their accomplishment serves as inspiration for upcoming athletes and highlights the evolving standard of water sports in the country.

