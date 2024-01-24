KIYG23: Gymnast Aaryan wins two more gold medals to take his overall tally to four

Chennai, Jan 24 Maharashtra gymnast Aaryan Davande clinched two gold medals from Parallel Bars and Vault on Wednesday to end his 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 campaign with four gold and a bronze.

Cyclists Vedant Jadhav from Maharashtra and Vimla Machra from Rajasthan also added another gold medal to their tally by winning the Keirin races at the Velodrome at Tamil Nadu Physical Education & Sports University (TNPESU) on Wednesday to end their campaign on a high.

Tamil Nadu also bagged the grand double in squash with their girls and boys teams easily clinching the gold in the sports debut at KIYG. The girls team defeated Maharashtra 2-0 while the boys packed off Uttar Pradesh by the same margin.

At the time of writing, defending champions Maharashtra had become the first contingent to cross the half century of medals, including 18 gold.

Three of those gold medals came from gymnastics with Shatakshi Takke clinching the third in girls Floor category after Davande had already given them a golden start.

The Thane-based gymnast, who had earlier won the All-Round and Floor gold on the first two days, began the day with a gold in Vault with a score of 13.200 and then comfortably got the better of his opponents in Parallel Bars with a score of 12.500.

Subhadeep Patra of West Bengal West Bengal took home the Horizontal Bar gold in a close contest against Pranav Mishra of Uttar Pradesh.

In shooting, Samrat Rana of Haryana added the 10m Air Pistol gold to the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold he had won on Tuesday. Rana, who qualified for the final in third position, scored a total of 242.8 to pip Karnataka’s Jonathan Gavin Anthony by a whole point. Anshul of Rajasthan took the bronze with a score of 221.3 points.

