KIYG25: Mayank Choudhary bags second gold; Prachi Gaikwad claims 3P crown

New Delhi, May 6 Mayank Choudhary (Rajasthan) bagged his second gold medal in as many days in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, adding the boys 10m air pistol title in the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges here on Tuesday. He was part of the Rajasthan Mixed Team that claimed top honours on Monday.

Mayank shot 239.2 to win comfortably from Chandigarh’s Dhairya Prashar (235.3). Madhya Pradesh’s Yug Pratap Singh Rathore bagged the bronze with 214.8. “I am happy that I was able to do well in both events in my first Khelo India Youth Games competition. I am looking forward to a podium finish in the Asian Championships later this year,” the 16-year-old Mayank said.

Meanwhile, Khelo India Athlete Prachi Gaikwad (Maharashtra) edged out Tilottama Sen of Karnataka in the girls 50m rifle 3 positions event. Taking part in her second Khelo India Youth Games, Prachi improved on the previous edition’s showing when she had won bronze. The Maharashtra girl scored 458.4 against Tilottama’s 455.6.

“I was lucky enough to be focussed ahead of this event. I am happy with the result. It has been a consistent growth since training at the Khelo India Accredited Academy (KIAA) in Pune and I have enjoyed playing in the Khelo India Games,” the 17-year-old said. She takes inspiration from Paris 2024 medallist Swapnil Kusale.

Competing in the 50m rifle 3 positions for the first time in a Khelo India Youth Games, Tilottama is taking her experience forward. “I’m happy with the performance, though I’m not focused much on the colour of the medal. I’m getting used to the 50m event, which I started just after the Paris Olympics trials. My focus will be both rifle events,” said the Bengaluru-based 17-year-old.

Results:

Boys 10m Air Pistol: 1. Mayank Choudhary (Rajasthan) 239.2 points; 2. Dhairya Parashar (Chandigarh) 235.3; 3. Yug Pratap Singh Rathore (Madhya Pradesh) 214.8.

Girls 50m Rifle 3 Positions: 1. Prachi Shashikant Gaikwad (Maharashtra) 458.4 points; 2. Tilottama Sen (Karnataka) 455.6; 3. Anushka H Thokur (Karnataka) 445.7.

