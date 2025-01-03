KKFI unveils trophy, mascots for inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

New Delhi, Jan 3 The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) on Friday unveiled the trophies for the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, scheduled for January 13-19. Under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the tournament will showcase 21 men's and 20 women's teams from 24 countries across six continents at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The World Cup will feature two trophies – a blue trophy for the men's championship and a green trophy for the women's event. Both trophies embody the spirit of Kho Kho through their contemporary design, featuring flowing curves and golden figures.

The blue trophy symbolises trust, determination, and universal appeal, while the green trophy represents growth and vitality. Both pieces feature intricate crystal detailing that symbolises the precision and excellence demanded at the highest level of competition.

The KKFI also introduced ‘Tejas’ and ‘Tara,’ a duo of gazelles serving as the official mascots for the tournament. These mascots embody the sport's core attributes of speed, agility, and teamwork.

Tejas, symbolising brilliance and energy, and Tara, representing guidance and aspiration, are depicted in vibrant blue and orange sporting attire adorned with traditional Indian motifs, celebrating both the sport's heritage and its modern appeal.

"We are very grateful to all our stakeholders who will be supporting the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. The World Cup will be live streamed free on Disney+ Hotstar and broadcast for free on DD Sports as well, which is a massive boost to a sport indigenous to India. This World Cup is the first step towards taking the sport to the Olympics, and with the help of all our partners, we hope to show the world the beauty of Kho Kho. Our mascots Tejas and Tara symbolise the sport's core attributes of speed, agility, and teamwork.

"And the trophies -- blue for the men's tournament and green for the women's trophy -- is a mark of unity and harmony, and will set new standards of excellence at a global stage," said Sudhanshu Mittal, president of KKFI.

"This World Cup marks a watershed moment for Kho Kho, transforming our indigenous sport into a global phenomenon. The overwhelming response from 24 nations reflects the universal appeal of Kho Kho and its potential to unite diverse cultures through sport. With world-class infrastructure and support from our esteemed partners, we are confident of delivering a tournament that will set new benchmarks in sporting excellence and establish Kho Kho as a dynamic, modern sport on the international stage," said MS Tyagi, general secretary of KKFI.

