Kohli loses cool at journalist on his arrival at Melbourne airport: Reports

Melbourne, Dec 19 Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli has reportedly lashed out at the mediaperson on his arrival at Melbourne airport ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

After the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended in a stalemate at the Gabba, both Australian and Indian teams headed to their next battle in Melbourne for the fourth Test of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On his arrival at the Melbourne airport, Kohli was engaged in a heated exchange with a journalist, as he appeared to be upset by the presence of cameras directed at his family.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, reporters were interviewing Australian pacer Scott Boland, when Virat Kohli and his family were spotted nearby. Cameras shifted focus to Kohli, who appeared displeased with his family being filmed in a public setting and engaged in a heated exchange with a reporter.

A reporter from Channel 7 shed more light on the situation. "It was upon seeing the waiting cameras that Kohli became a little heated over what is largely a misunderstanding when he thought the media was filming him with his children,” he said on 7NEWS.

Kohli then made his position clear. "With my kids I need some privacy, you can’t film without asking me,” he can be heard saying, as quoted by 7News. Later, the India star cleared the air with the media once it was explained his kids in fact weren’t being filmed and he shook hands with the cameraperson before leaving.

Kohli, who started the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia with a century in Perth, has since faltered, accumulating only 21 runs in the last three outings.

India were comprehensively outplayed during the second Test in Adelaide and the third Test at the Gabba ended up in a draw due to rain. The Border-Gavaskar series is currently poised at 1-1, with the crucial fourth Test beginning on December 26 before the series heads to Sydney for the final Test.

