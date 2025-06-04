Kohli reflects on maiden IPL triumph: ‘Never thought this day would come’

Ahmedabad, June 3 After an 18-year-long wait filled with heartbreak and near-misses, Virat Kohli finally lifted the Indian Premier League trophy as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden title with a thrilling six-run win over Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Kohli, who scored 43 off 35 balls in the final, was overcome with emotion as the moment he had chased for nearly two decades finally became reality.

“This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. I’ve given this franchise my youth, my prime, and all my experience. I tried to win it every season, and gave it everything I had. Honestly, I never thought this day would come. I was overcome with emotion when we won,” Kohli said in a post-match interview.

RCB posted a competitive 190/9 on the back of Kohli’s knock, before all-rounder Krunal Pandya turned the game with a masterful spell of 2/17. Punjab Kings, despite a strong start, fell just short in the tense final moments.

Reflecting on his journey with the franchise, Kohli acknowledged the role of legendary players who had been part of the RCB legacy, particularly AB de Villiers, who joined the celebrations from the sidelines.

“What AB has done for this franchise is incredible. I told him, ‘This is as much yours as it is ours.’ He’s been Player of the Match more times than anyone for RCB, even though he retired four years ago. He deserves to be on that podium, lifting the trophy with us,” Kohli said.

The 36-year-old, who remains the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history, spoke candidly about his loyalty to the team and his motivation to keep pushing himself even at this stage of his career.

“I’ve stayed loyal to this team, and they’ve stayed loyal to me. My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore. There were other moments, but I stuck with RCB because it means everything to me,” he added.

Kohli also hinted at the approaching end of his career but made it clear that he intends to give his all until the very last day.

“There is an end date to every career. Before that day comes, I want to be able to say I gave it everything I had. I can't just be an ‘impact player’ — I want to contribute across 20 overs, in every way I can. That’s who I’ve always been. God’s given me the talent and perspective, and I want to use it to help the team however I can,” he said.

As RCB finally lifted the IPL trophy after years of heartbreak, Kohli’s tears on the field spoke louder than any words — a symbol of persistence, passion, and a dream finally fulfilled. Kohli finished the season with 657 runs from 15 matches, hitting eight half-centuries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor