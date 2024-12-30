Kolkata Padel Open concludes with over 125 players, 200 matches, establishing city as emerging Padel hub in India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 30 : The inaugural Kolkata Padel Open, hosted by The Padel Club from December 27-29, concluded on Sunday night, showcasing remarkable skill, passion, and community spirit. With over 125 players and nearly 200 matches across men's singles, men's doubles, mixed doubles, and junior doubles categories, the event marked a significant milestone for Padel in India, establishing Kolkata as a growing hub for this fast-evolving sport.

The tournament brought together players and fans from across the country, uniting the city's sports community to celebrate Padel. It not only displayed top-tier talent but also emphasized the inclusive and dynamic nature of the sport, fostering a true sense of community in Kolkata.

Nilesh Bansal, co-founder of The Padel Club, reflected on the event's success, stating, "The Kolkata Padel Open was everything we hoped it would be and more. From the incredible matches to the passionate players and enthusiastic spectators, this weekend marked the true birth of a Padel community in Kolkata. We're excited to see the sport grow from here," as quoted by a release from Kolkata Padel Open.

The finals of the tournament delivered unforgettable moments, with champions emerging in all four categories. In men's singles, two-time national champion Divyang Kumar triumphed in the first-ever singles Padel competition in India, defeating Adit Patel in an exhilarating three-set battle: 0-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Divyang Kumar also teamed up with Vatsal Tolasaria to claim victory in men's doubles, overcoming Adit Patel and Nilesh Bansal in a high-energy final.

In mixed doubles, Adit Patel partnered with former national tennis star Dipti Srivastava to take home the title.

The junior doubles category saw the youngest champions, 14-year-olds Vir Beri and Raghavendra Thirani, impress everyone by defeating older opponents to clinch the title.

The tournament also recognized "Emerging Local Talent", honouring 10 players for their promising performances with brand new Padel racquets and bags. The winners in this category were Harsh Chitlangia, Tejas Gulati, Dipti Srivastava, Vir Beri, Vanshikha Agarwal, Nivesh Poddar, Bianca Riat, Raghavendra Thirani, Sankalp Saha, and Akshaye Periwal.

The Kolkata Padel Open has laid a strong foundation for the sport in Eastern India.

Atishay Agarwal, co-founder and sports marketing professional, said, "This weekend showed us the potential of Padel in Kolkata. The talent on display, the energy from the spectators, and the overall enthusiasm made it clear that this is just the beginning. We're committed to nurturing this community and making Kolkata a center for Padel in India," as quoted by a release from Kolkata Padel Open.

