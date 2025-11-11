Kolkata rides into history: Fit India Kolkata Cyclothon 2025 draws record-breaking 4000+ participants, becomes Eastern India's largest cycling event

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 11 : The first-ever Fit India Kolkata Cyclothon 2025, sponsored by Coal India Limited and organized jointly by Loha Foundation and the Sports Authority of India (SAI - Regional Centre, Kolkata), and supported by the Fit India Movement, transformed Kolkata's iconic streets into a vibrant carnival of fitness and sustainabilitymarking it the city's biggest cycling event to date, as per a release from Kolkata Cyclothon.

The one-day event which is a part of the nationwide Sundays on Cycle movementlaunched by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviyadrew over 4000 participants from the city and adjoining areas.

The event was graced by dignitaries which included Ms. Amar Jyoti, Executive Director, SAI RC Kolkata; Krishna Prakash, IPS, Honorary Race Director; Mukesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar; Sanoj Kumar Jha, Chairman, Coal India Limited; P. M. Prasad, former Chairman, Coal India Limited; Padma Bhushan Awardees Legendary tennis player Leander Paes and Pop Queen Usha Uthup; Bollywood singer Shadab Faridi; and the Postmaster General of Kolkata, Ashok Kumar.

The course traced a 35 km loop which started at the SAI Main Gate and went through Karunamoyee, Sector V, CNCI Hospital, towards ITC Hatisala, followed by a return to the SAI Main Gatewith the 70 km completing two loops. The shorter categories used proportionate turn-arounds along the same protected corridor.

Themed "Ride for Change, Ride for Kolkata," the event showcased the city's growing passion for green mobility and wellness. The routes spanned five categoriesthe 70 KM Pro Ride, 50 KM Endurance Ride, 25 KM Amateur Ride, 10 KM Fun Ride, and 5 KM Fun Runencouraging citizens of all ages and abilities to join the movement.The city's streets buzzed with excitement as cheering squads and live music created an inspiring atmosphere, uniting families, students, professionals, and seasoned athletes for a fitter Kolkata.

Embodying the spirit of inclusivity, the cyclothon saw enthusiastic participation from all walks of life. The event was marked by strong representations from various organisations including the Railways, NDRF, Coal India, the National Institute of Homeopathy, local Police, and the armed forces. Most notably, in a heartwarming display of community and perseverance, more than 300 specially-abled children along with their buddies from the National Institute of Locomotor Disabilities joined the event, truly making it a ride and run for everyone.

The day began with the flag-offs setting the tone for a precision-ride and run morning with the flagship 70 km ride at 4:20 AM from the SAI Main Gate (NSEC, Salt Lake). As the finishers raced their way back, they were welcomed by an enthralling performance by Bollywood singer Shadab Faridi.

Adding to the festive spirit, Padma Bhushan awardees Leander Paes and Usha Uthup graced the occasion, inspiring thousands with their presence and words. Adding a collector's flourish, the Postmaster General, Kolkata released a special postal cancellation dedicated to the Cyclothon's first edition.

"It's inspiring to see so many people come together for a cause that promotes fitness, sustainability, and community. Events like the Kolkata Cyclothon remind us that every pedal counts towards building a healthier and greener future," said Leander Paes, tennis legend and Olympic medallist, as quoted from a release by Kolkata Cyclothon.

"It's absolutely fabulous to be here, and I'm truly proud to share the stage with one of the best in the world, Leander Paes. Together, let's pedal towards a brighter future," said Usha Uthup, iconic singer and cultural ambassador of Kolkata.

"The Cyclothon has massively fuelled Kolkata's cycling community and fitness enthusiasts, celebrating and reinforcing a growing fitness consciousness that paves the way for a happier, healthier Kolkata and India," said Amar Jyoti, Executive Director, SAI RC Kolkata.

"The response from Kolkata has been simply amazing. The East has shown its passion, and today, the City of Joy became a city of energy and fitness," said Krishna Prakash, IPS, Honorary Race Director.

"The sheer scale, size, and energy we witnessed today were beyond expectations. Delivering a festival-grade experience in the very first edition sets a new operational benchmark for usone we are excited to raise even higher in the years to come," said Meher Tiwari, Event Director, Loha Foundation.

"We're deeply grateful to Coal India and Loha Foundation for their constant support," said Lakshman Dongari, Assistant Director, SAI RC Kolkata.

"A heartfelt thanks also to the Bidhannagar Police, the Bidhannagar Municipal Commissioner, the Scouts & Guides, the Startup Foundation, and every volunteer and stakeholder who made this morning seamless and truly special for the city," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor