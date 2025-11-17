Konstas named in squad for Prime Minister's XI game against England

Melbourne, Nov 17 Australia opener Sam Konstas has been named in the Prime Minister's XI to face England between the first two Ashes Tests.

Victorian batter Peter Handscomb will lead the side in the two-day pink-ball match in Canberra from November 29, which serves as key preparation under lights ahead of the day-night Test at the Gabba.

Konstas will be joined by fellow U19 World Cup winners Charlie Anderson, Oliver Peake, and Hugh Weibgen.

The incumbent Test opener, who missed selection for the first Test against England after a challenging tour of the Caribbean earlier this year, will be the most closely watched member of the youthful team.

"This match has a rich history within the broader men’s program, and this year will be especially exciting with the men’s Ashes underway at that point.

"It’s a chance to build depth, reward performance, and provide valuable exposure and experience against international competition," said selection chief George Bailey.

Meanwhile, veteran Peter Siddle, who turns 41 in the same week as the fixture, will also appear in the traditional tour match.

Nathan McSweeney is the other Test-capped player in the team, while quick Sam Skelly, who recently made his debut for Queensland, is the local ACT representative. Tim Paine is the coach of the side.

"The Prime Minister’s XI is a proud tradition in Australian cricket, and I’m thrilled to confirm the squad to face the England XI later this month," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"This team showcases the depth of talent in our domestic cricket system, and I’m particularly excited to see some of our emerging stars earn this opportunity.

"It’s a fantastic stage for players to test themselves against international opposition and for fans to enjoy top-quality pink-ball cricket in Canberra.

"I am also looking forward to the Ashes commencing in Perth from 21 November, it’s the oldest rivalry in world cricket - Australia and England in an Ashes Series always means something extra," he added.

--IANS

bc/vi

