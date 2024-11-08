Korea Masters 2024: Kiran George breezes into quarters after beating Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen

Iksan [South Korea], November 8 : India shuttler Kiran George moved to the quarter-finals of the men's singles event at the Korea Masters 2024 after beating Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen in the second round.

Kiran George clinched a 21-17, 19-21, 21-17 win over Chi Yu Jen in the second round to sail through to the top eight of the tournament.

George started the bout with a 21-17 win in the game. However, The second game saw the Chinese Taipei shuttler respond well and manage to draw level even though the Indian shuttler managed to save three game points in the end.

The Indian shuttler dominated in the final game, he clinched five consecutive points and secured a crucial win over his Chinese Taipei opponent.

The second-round match between Kiran George and Chi Yu Jen in the Korea Masters 2024 lasted for one hour and 15 minutes on Thursday.

Earlier in the first round, the Indian shuttler beat Vietnam's Nguyen Hai Dang by 15-21, 21-12, 21-15 in a 57-minute bout.

Kiran George is the only Indian to take part in the Korea Masters 2024. according to Olympics.com, at first, three Indian shuttlers - Kiran George and Ayush Shetty in men's singles and Imad Farooqui Samiya in women's singles - were named in the entry list for the South Korea meet.

However, Shetty pulled himself out of the competition after he made it into the semi-finals at the Hylo Open in Germany. On the other hand, Samiya has pulled out of the competition, leaving Kiran George as the solitary Indian in the competition.

A quarter-finalist at the Indonesia Masters and Swiss Open from earlier this year, Kiran George has struggled to keep up with his form recently. Since March this year, George has failed to make it past the round of 16 in any of the competitions he has played.

No Indian has ever won a title in any event at the Korea Masters as of now. Last year, Tanya Hemanth was the only Indian badminton player at the Korea Masters but had to exit from the women's singles event in the opening round.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor