Korea Open: Shock loss for HS Prannoy in opening round

After Lakshya Sen's win in men's singles disappointing news came for Indian badminton fans when HS Prannoy lost in straight games to World No.71 June Wei Cheam of Malaysia here at Palma Stadium.

World No. 23 shuttler HS Prannoy was neck-to-neck in the opening round at 11-11 but the Malaysian raced ahead to take the opening game 21-17.

In the second game, Prannoy was no match for his Malaysian opponent losing the game 7-21.

The match was over in 41 minutes.

It turned out to be a disappointing day for Prannoy as he lost 17-21 7-21 to a player ranked much lower than him.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor