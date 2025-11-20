Kotak hopeful on Gill’s recovery, slams ‘agenda-driven’ criticism of Gambhir ahead of second Test

Guwahati, Nov 20 India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has offered guarded optimism on skipper Shubman Gill’s fitness even as he launched a fierce defence of head coach Gautam Gambhir amid growing scrutiny following India’s 30-run defeat to South Africa in the first Test in Kolkata.

Gill, who suffered a neck spasm during the opening match and did not train on Thursday, will undergo a key fitness test on Friday that will determine his availability for the second Test beginning Saturday in Guwahati.

“See, he is definitely recovering really well, because I also met him yesterday,” Kotak said. “Now, the decision will be taken tomorrow evening, because the physios and doctors have to decide whether, even if he is fully recovered, there's a chance of the spasm recurring during the match. That is very important. If there is a doubt, then I am sure he will rest for one more game because it won't help the team otherwise. A player like Shubman, and he's the captain, so any team would miss him.”

Kotak added that while the Indian team would sorely miss its captain, the squad has the depth to cover for him. “But if he is missing out because of injury, we have batters and plenty of good players. They are professionals; they should come and perform for the team. We all wish he plays, but if he doesn't, we will definitely have a good replacement and maybe the guy coming in will score a hundred.”

If Gill sits out, Dhruv Jurel — who batted at No. 4 in Kolkata — is among the options. “Jurel batted at No. 4, so he is one option. But until we know about Shubman, there is no point in discussing who will play. Once we know, and once we see the wicket tomorrow, we will think about the best combination.”

Kotak also stressed how Gill’s absence influenced the first Test. “In the last game, nobody discussed much about what our chances would have been had Shubman batted in both innings. The second innings may not have even mattered. If in the first innings he had batted and we had one partnership, with a 100-run lead, we would have been fine. That's not an excuse, but a reality that he couldn't bat in two innings.”

Kotak hits back at criticism of Gambhir

Kotak reserved his strongest words for those targeting Gambhir after India’s fourth home Test loss in a year.

“Gautam Gambhir, Gautam Gambhir’ (criticism) is being done. I am saying this because I am a staff member and I feel bad. That's not the way,” he said, insisting that some reactions are agenda-driven. “Maybe some people individually have agendas. Good luck to them, but it is very bad.”

He questioned why only Gambhir was being attacked when players also faltered. “No one is saying that this batsman did this, this bowler did that, or we can do something different in batting.”

Kotak praised the head coach for taking responsibility for the turning track at Eden Gardens. “Gautam said that he took all the blame on himself. He said that he took the blame because he felt that he should not blame the curators.”

Technical concerns and changing batting mindsets

Kotak acknowledged that South Africa adapted better to the same conditions while explaining how modern batting, influenced heavily by T20 cricket, has altered technique.

“When a batsman is going into batting, if we tell him to play aggressively, if we tell him to run fast, that won't be right. So, we talk to the players that you make a plan, take your little time…I feel on such wickets, you would rather play busy cricket than defensive cricket with the correct footwork.”

On the technical shift, he elaborated: “In a Test match, you rely a lot on footwork. In T20s and in power hitting, you focus a lot on creating an early base. So, there will be no footwork in creating an early base.”

