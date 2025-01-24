Kuhnemann cleared to join Australia squad for Sri Lanka tour after thumb injury

Brisbane, Jan 24 Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been cleared to join the Australian men’s squad for the Tour of Sri Lanka starting on Wednesday, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

The left-arm spin bowler fractured his right thumb during Brisbane Heat's five-wicket loss to Hobart Hurricanes last Thursday.

Kuhnemann was rushed to the hospital by his Heat teammate Daniel Drew after suffering a dislocated thumb. The injury was treated that night, with the dislocation put back, followed by surgery the next morning to insert a pin into the fracture.

Despite the injury setback, Kuhnemann has made a swift recovery and bowled eight overs at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Thursday.

CA said Kuhnemann has been able to bowl this week following surgery to repair the fracture.

The injury forced Kuhnemann to miss Australia's ongoing training camp at the ICC Academy in Dubai, instead remaining in Australia to allow his surgical wound to heal.

CA said that Kuhnemann will join the squad in Sri Lanka over the weekend along with young Victorian batter and under-19 World Cup player Oliver Peake who has been invited as a development player.

Kuhnemann's recovery comes after stand-in captain Steve Smith overcame a minor elbow injury to join the squad in Dubai this week.

The 28-year-old spinner, who shifted to Tasmania this season in a bid to continue his Test career, is one of three frontline spinners Australia has sent on the tour.

He made his Test debut on the last subcontinent tour to India in 2023, playing three of a possible four Tests and taking a five-wicket haul in the first innings of Australia's win in Indore.

Australian team has arrived in Sri Lanka o Friday with 11 bowling options. In addition to frontline quicks Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Sean Abbott, Australia have specialist spinners Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann, allrounders Beau Webster and Cooper Connolly, along with part-timers Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney.

