Kumamoto Masters Japan 2025: Lakshya Sen falls to Kenta Nishimoto in semifinals

Kumamoto [Japan], November 15 : Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen faced a defeat in the men's singles semifinal of the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2025 on Saturday, as per Olympics.com. He went down to the local favourite and the world number 13 Kenta Nishimoto after a gruelling three-game match, ending India's campaign at the tournament.

World number 15 Lakshya Sen, who is seeded seventh, lost to sixth seed Nishimoto 21-19, 14-21, 21-12 in a contest that lasted one hour and 17 minutes at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium. This marked Sen's third defeat against Nishimoto in six head-to-head encounters.

In the first game, Sen started strongly as he raced to an 8-4 lead before Nishimoto fought back to level at 9-all. The contest remained tight, with the score tied at 18-all before Nishimoto clinched the final points to take the opening game.

The second game saw Nishimoto open a 7-3 lead, but Sen staged a comeback, winning eight of the next nine points to lead 11-8 at the interval. Post-interval, Sen held onto his lead and managed to push the match into a decider.

However, the deciding game turned in Nishimoto's favour, as he held a four-point lead at the break and gradually extended it to seal the match.

The 2021 World Championship bronze medallist Sen's run to the semifinals included a notable victory over former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the quarterfinals. This was Sen's third semifinal appearance of the 2025 BWF World Tour season, following the Hong Kong Open final in September and the Macau Open semifinal in August.

Despite a mixed season with 11 first-round exits in 19 tournaments, Sen recorded impressive wins, including a triumph over world No. 2 Anders Antonsen at the Denmark Open.

Notably, Sen was the only Indian to reach the semifinals at the Kumamoto Masters, with HS Prannoy exiting in the round of 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor